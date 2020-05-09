On April 27 there was a full-page ad in the Washington Post and New York Times from the head of Tyson Foods. He explained that the ability of his firm to process meat for American supermarkets was being severely strained because his employees were becoming ill with the coronavirus.
In his ad John Tyson states: “In small communities around the country … we’re being forced to shutter our doors. his means one thing — the food supply chain is vulnerable.”
Meat production in the United States is done on a very large scale. Most animals, pork especially, are raised to be just the right size at just the right age for processing in enormous processing plants. If the pig is too big, it cannot be processed efficiently.
When plant workers become sick, the plant cannot operate to capacity. One farmer I know said this was like pinching a hose when the water is on. Pressure builds up behind the constriction and you have a real problem. When a processing plant does not have enough healthy workers, farmers are forced to euthanize their animals and shelves in grocery stores are empty.
Many farm families raise and process their own animals. Beef, pork, lambs, goats along with the occasional white-tailed deer are processed on the farm. There are several small meat processing plants here in the Valley. While they may not have a federal certificate of inspection required for them to sell their meat products to local supermarkets, the knowledge and cleanliness standards here in Virginia are extremely high.
In a report from the US Department of Agriculture dated December 2019, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) provided evidence showing meat and poultry inspection “at least equal to” the federal regulations. In other words, meat processors who have met standards set by VDACS easily meet federal standards for food safety.
The Federal Meat Inspection act of 1906 mandates each federally approved meat production facility has a certified meat inspector in the plant. Certified meat inspectors have a bachelor’s degree in Food Safety or Microbiology. While the safety technician can take pride in his or her role protecting our nation’s health; the job is demanding. One friend explained: “It is a challenging degree to attain. Once you have the degree and job, you work on the floor of meat processing plants. This is not a sit-down or easy kind of job.”
Where could we quickly get more meat inspectors for smaller processing plants? The United States Army has 700 veterinarians on active duty. Many work as food safety inspectors for the armed forces. In a national emergency, Army veterinarians could be tasked with inspecting meat processing plants that are state approved but do not have federal approval.
An article published in West Virginia public media tells how one Georgia farmer built his own processing plant. One half of his plant processes poultry and the other half processes cattle and hogs. Building his plant to federal standards cost the farmer $7 million. This is a high barrier to building and operating a federally licensed meat processing operation.
Coronavirus is causing illness and deaths in the United States. The pandemic appears to be moving slowly across the country. Some places, like New York, have seen a lot of cases, while other areas have seen less. Moving meat processing to numerous smaller plants would make our food supply chain more resistant to interruptions like those caused by COVID-19. If one or two smaller plants needed to close because of worker illness other plants could add shifts for a limited time to answer the need for food products.
A bill in the US Congress could make it easier for a farmer to get his meat products to market. Called the PRIME act, it would allow meat producers who do not have federal certification to sell their products within state lines. The meat products could be sold directly to the consumer, to grocery stores or to restaurants within state lines. While this bill will make it easier for a farmer to sell his products directly to the consumer in his home state it would not allow for the sale of meat products across state lines.
Coronavirus has taught us to wash our hands more carefully and to monitor our health to protect ourselves and our families. We have learned it is risky to have our food supply reliant on a relatively few large production facilities. The professionalism and high standards of the agriculture community in Virginia stands as an example for the nation. Once again, our nation is in a crisis. Once again, Virginia is ready to lead the way.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
(1) comment
Unfortunately as COVID-19 struck, Virginia turned out to be one of the worst states for the availability of antigen testing...so your last sentence reflects an unrealistic expectation for me => "Once again, Virginia is ready to lead the way."
