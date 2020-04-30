It feels so strange, almost eerie, to motor slowly down Park Road in Park View through the Eastern Mennonite University campus, my alma mater and the place where I labored 40 years in the education vineyard until retiring in 2011.
The campus looks great, ablaze with spring flowers, manicured lawns, gushing fountain on the quad, but no activity, no students hustling to classes, no athletes on playing fields winding down the spring sports season.
In fact, this weekend, May 2-3, would have been EMU’s commencement. Now, tentative plans are to move the celebrative event to fall, ideally during homecoming and parents’ weekend, Oct. 17-18.
I asked Lauren Jefferson, editor-in-chief in marketing and communications at EMU, what it’s like to carry on as if the entire campus community was there, wrapping up the 2019-20 academic year.
“Even while living and working within this new strange digital space, I'm still as frantically busy as in any other normal academic year,” Lauren responds, “but the efforts of my communications work, and that of my colleagues, has a strange new importance as we help to elevate our students' accomplishments in ways that were auxiliary before, when we could all shake hands, applaud achievements, share smiles and give hugs in person."
Lauren continues: “The culmination of our academic year is a time all of us here at EMU anticipate and enjoy with full hearts, and trying to replicate the traditions and special occasions of communal celebration and leave-taking in our current isolation is no substitute, but we're still trying to do it, together, inspired by our students' considerable accomplishments, especially those of the senior class who have made a considerable impact on the campus community in their years here.”
Like other students, our grandkids -- Grant and Megan Kiser, 15, and their brother Lane Kiser, 7 -- never expected to have their school year and plans changed so abruptly. Twins Grant and Megan are ninth-graders at Turner Ashby High School; Lane is in first grade at Mountain View Elementary. Now, they’re being “home-schooled,” doing their class work online with a little help from parents Sara and Jason.
Megan seems to be taking it in stride, noting, “I like that I can sleep in and do my work at my own pace whenever I feel like doing it. I miss seeing my friends and teachers every day.”
“I’d rather be in school with my 20 children any day,” notes Cindy Histand Lamb, first-grade teacher at Waterman Elementary. “I want to be with them to share the smiles, the laughs and hugs."
Cindy worries that her young charges are being well cared for, learning to be creative in their play and getting the love and emotional support needed to get through this difficult time.
And, when school does reopen, “what will we face with the students, their learning and conduct?”
Friend Audrey Metz, sending a communique 40 days into quarantine at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, states: “We’re thankful for all the precautions the staff here are taking and posting important news re: the virus."
Audrey, with spouse Ken Seitz Jr., are “grateful that, so far, we’re not bored. We have books, faithful emailers, a niece who makes sure we’re not starving, a ‘warden’ on our floor who checks regularly to see if all is well, a group from our little church who serenaded us from ground level while we stood on our balcony and we have our plants on the balcony now that it’s warm enough for them to grow cheerfully. And, in the midst of it all, our cooks and servers-to-our-door every meal every day. All this reminds of Anne Frank’s words: ‘In spite of everything ... people are good.’”
Longtime friend Betty Lou Buckwalter from downtown Yankeetown continues to send regular email updates that lift the spirits: “We have it so good here in our forest-surrounded nest, sometimes makes one feel guilty with so many others dealing with the dark, difficult side of the COVID coin. One enormous blessing is that we have marriages that work. Contentment in being together is a life-giving thing any time. Now is a life-saver!
"’One day at a time, Sweet Jesus, that's all I'm asking from you,’” warbles Betty Lou.
“And so it goes, singing through one day at a time -- sometimes the blues, sometimes gospel, sometimes Handel, even Johnny Cash gets his moments; but always ending with ‘praise God from whom all blessings flow.’”
A noteworthy sustaining serenade, dear soul sister! And as days/daze go by, I’ll join the swelling Hallelujah chorus, singing them over again, wonderful words of life.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
