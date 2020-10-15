When the president and his White House staff finally organized a coronavirus super spreader crowded mask-less event at the White House, I was not particularly shocked. There is no longer any mystery. We have seen enough of these model super spread events over the last 10 months, which include weddings, church services and choirs, conferences, bars and night clubs, funerals, small house family intimate dinners of 15, concerts, political rallies, college parties, and closed-door meetings. They all have three things in common; the participants are mask-less, do not 6 foot distance, and they all talk, shout, sing, hug, and freely breathe in each other’s faces. If you participate in any of these events, we all should know by now that it is a matter of time before you catch the virus.
It would be the understatement of the century that we have had an overwhelming flood of just outrageous news often instigated by this president since he won the November ‘16 election. When the president became positive and sick from the coronavirus and had to be urgently hospitalized at Walter Reed Hospital, I was not really surprised. But what was terrible is his behavior. At one time or another in our lives, we have been sick and hospitalized. We follow all of the rules of being a patient because we want to get better. We also want to show appreciation for the kind actions of doctors, doctors, nurses, family members, caregivers and others who care for us in these sometimes life or death conditions.
I really did not care for the president’s histrionics, videos and still photos where he is pretending to be working while posing signing a blank piece of paper, and tweets from his hospital stay presumably so that he could stay in the news and remain in the headlines. We are all probably unfortunately used to this by now. The president apparently felt bored in his hospital room. He asked the Secret Service to drive him around the hospital block so that he could wave to a small group of his maybe 300 supporters who were milling at the hospital gate. Would you and I as regular human beings ask our doctors to do this? It sounded to me like this is what a toddler would ask for. I do not know about you. But for me the president finally crossed the line after these last four years of the thousands of outrageous things he has said and done. That is when I said to myself: “I want a boring president!”
In my native country of Zambia, I lived through Presidents Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda, and now President Lungu. In the U.S., I have lived through Presidents Carter, Reagan, Bush Senior and Junior, Clinton and Obama. They were all boring. In fact President Obama was so boring he was nicknamed “no drama Obama.” Can you imagine President Reagan when he was shot, almost killed, and in the hospital, asking his Secret Service detail to drive him around the block so that he could wave to his few supporters?
I want a president who is so boring that his or her aides have to nudge them to use their Twitter account, which may have the American population of 320 million followers. For just one or two days I want to forget who is president. I want a president who is so boring because he is afraid and ashamed of being the center of one scandal, let alone hundreds of scandals at once. I want a president who has close to zero publicity stunts.
The moral of this story is that you should jump for joy if you have a boring family, kids, siblings, school, church, police department, work place, sports team, and club. This often means life is going well. Even winning sports teams become boring when they will so much.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
