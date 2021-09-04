Don’t want to belabor this Labor Day weekend, but … sitting, or smoldering, on the broiling North Carolina beach on a sunny, humid day, I ask my beach bunny spouse, who do we old people think we are — burning our bodies to bacon-crispness, getting itchy sand in our bathing suits that makes it obvious that we’ve lost what little physical-body prowess we may have had years ago. The longer we seek to break out of our shells and adapt to changing tides, we perch on our beach chairs, trying not to flounder and becoming more determined to let our worries drift away.
It’s tough work, but might as well be shore to relax, take time to coast, go with the riptide flow. Seems to me this is the perfect prescription, just what the doctors ordered for our recovery. As soon as we head northward to the ‘Burg at the end of the week, it will be “the hour of decision,” with an MRI scheduled after my “reprieve” from following my six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy after my surgery for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.
This unexpected ailment certainly was not in our retirement plans, friends — you still are my friends, aren’t you? — so, as one feeble attempt to get my mind off what may be going on in my mind these days, permit me to chase you off the beach (it’s a dune deal) with a passel of pathetic pundrops (no, not taking any credit, or blame, for this despicable doggerel, so I don’t plan on barking up the wrong tree (or going out on a limb).
The heaviest knight at King Arthur’s round table was Sir Cumference. He acquired his girth from too much pi. His court jester colleagues were Sir Loin of Beef (a vegetarian, most likely) and Sir Ossis of Liver (smoking more now but enjoying it less).
I thought I saw an eye doctor on an Alaskan island, but it turned out to be an optical Aleutian.
A guy goes into a lawyer’s office and asks the attorney, “Excuse me, how much do you charge?” The lawyer responds, “I charge $1,000 to answer three questions.” “That’s a bit expensive, isn’t it?” “Yes. What’s your third question?”
She was only a whiskey maker named Gin, but he loved her still.
For several years, the young magician insisted on a trap-door trick in every show he did. He was just going through a stage.
A rubber band pistol was confiscated from algebra class because it was a weapon of math disruption (so was algebra for me).
No matter how much you push the envelope, it’ll still be stationery.
A dog gave birth to puppies near the road and was cited for littering.
A grenade thrown into a kitchen in France would result in Linoleum Blownapart.
Two silk worms had a race. They ended up in a tie. That’s not to be confused with a Bangkok handshake — a Thai clasp.
Atheism is a non-prophet organization; an atheist lacks any invisible means of support.
Two hats were hanging on a rack in the hallway. One hat said to the other: “You stay here; I’ll go on a head.”
I wondered why the baseball kept getting bigger. Then it hit me.
The soldier who survived mustard gas and pepper spray is now a seasoned veteran.
A backward poet writes inverse (for no rhyme or reason).
In a democracy it’s your vote that counts. In feudalism it’s your count that votes.
When cannibals ate a missionary, they got a taste of religion.
If you jumped off the bridge in Paris, you’d be in Seine.
A vulture boards an airplane, carrying two dead raccoons. The stewardess looks at him and says, “I’m sorry, sir, only one carrion allowed per passenger.”
Two Eskimos sitting in a kayak were chilly, so they lit a fire in the craft. Unsurprisingly, it sank, proving once again that you can’t have your kayak and heat it too.
Two hydrogen atoms meet. One says, “I’ve lost my electron.” The other says “Are you sure?” The first replies, “Yes, I’m positive.”
The rotation of the Earth really makes my day.
The shovel was a groundbreaking invention (can you dig it?).
Did you ever hear The Fish Quartet — first tuna, second tuna, barracuda and bass? They’re good at singing scales.
Did you hear about the Buddhist who refused Novocain during a root canal? His goal: to transcend dental medication.
All good things —except what you just managed to wade through —must come to pass, including a full, active yet relaxing week with great food, entertainment and near-perfect weather. We perambulate back to the ‘Burg, both anxious and with a sense of peace and resolve, anticipating “what’s next” in this dark, unknown journey, lightened considerably by wave after wave of concern, encouragement and prayer from family, friends, readers of this column and the medical staff at Sentara RMH Medical Center and Martha Jefferson Hospital. (More on this to come.)
We bid farewell to Topsail Island, not knowing if this might be our last visit to this restorative resort area. Thus, the longer we gaze at the ocean, the more we sea.
Might as well seas the day.
