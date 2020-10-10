Having difficulty keeping a stiff upper lip, fanning the flames of an optimism, clinging to a firm belief that the Good Ship Uncle Sam isn’t rudderless and hopelessly adrift?
I know I’m having trouble suppressing such queasy feelings these tempest-tossed days.
So, I have frequent talks with myself, argue in circles at times, assess priorities and ask what can be done to stem the rising tide of anxiety, sadness and outright despair.
Then, after somehow managing to weigh the options, I conclude that attitudes and perceptions — how one assesses situations and considers outcomes — make all the difference.
Thanksgiving, giving thanks, was never intended to be one date on the calendar in November, but rather it’s an attitude of gratitude that should pervade our thoughts and actions daily. But that’s easier said than done, especially in these heady times when we find ourselves asking, “What next?”
For starters, when I see the horrific wildfires out west and devastating flooding around the country (even close to home), I remind myself that this has been a fairly mild summer in the Valley, with only a couple weeks of sizzling temperatures, and has been one of the best growing seasons in memory (which for me is short).
A butterfly bush, trumpet vines and our knockout roses continue to put on a stunning display, and, strange as it seems, our lilac bush, which blossomed profusely in the spring, seemed to forget it’s October and has put out some new blooms. Global warming?
Planting and working in our modest garden have proven therapeutic while giving us some homegrown goodies for the table and the freezer — lettuce, red beets, green beans, Better Boy tomatoes and lima beans, and we’re still getting tomatoes and limas in October.
When I fret that our house needs a new roof — in fact, diligent workers are re-shingling our humble hacienda this very week — I see homeless people on street corners in Harrisonburg and give thanks that we have more than adequate shelter, along with plenty of food on the table and clothes hanging in the closet (we haven’t bought any new clothes in months).
Whenever I start grousing that Anna and I haven’t had any vacation/getaway time to ourselves all year, I remember our fine family week in June at Atlantic Beach, N.C., even if we and Hurricane Arias arrived at about the same time.
Last Sunday afternoon, we anticipated a get-together with two other couples, old college friends that we hadn’t seen in months, at the Buckwalter’s mountain “estate” in suburban Fulks Run. As we pulled into their wooded rustic parking lot, the Miata had a close encounter of the worst kind with an old wooden beam sticking out of the ground. The beam emerged unscathed, but the Miata’s right front bumper and spoiler amassed about $1,400 of body work.
This incident could have ruined what became a beautiful afternoon — roasting hot dogs over an open fire, making s’mores and snarfing down a pecan pie (from the Virginia Relief Sale) with ice cream while enjoying several hours of quality conversation with little mention of COVID-19 or presidential elections. In the end, tranquil moods and pleasant memories won the day. The accident was minor; there were no personal injuries or property damage. Happiness won out over grumpiness.
Cultivating a thankful spirit, a grateful heart, is sheer hard work, but the more one seeks after it, the more natural it becomes. One must plant seeds of compassion, water regularly and remove the “weeds” that may hinder the fresh sprouts of loving kindness.
Pursing this goal will mean different things to different people, but a good place to start is right at home, with those closest to you, and fanning out from there, social distancing notwithstanding.
Happiness expands by giving and by serving others. Author-poet Maya Angelou has said, “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” That sentiment lines up with one expressed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore: “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service.”
Being thankful for what I have, rather than thinking “just one more thing” will bring contentment, is joining with the Apostle Paul in being content “in whatever state we find ourselves” (see Phil. 4:11-12). Without contentment, genuine happiness is harder to attain and retain. Why brood over situations that can’t be changed? Ultimately, experiencing happiness and gratefulness is a personal choice. Amen, Bro. McFerrin (“Don’t worry, be happy”)?
As this “new (ab)normal” continues to hold us hostage — if we allow it to — I find myself declaring:
Life is good.
Loving life is better.
Loving God (and one’s neighbors) is best.
Which leads me to proffer this poignant promise from scripture to guide our pandemic pathway:
“May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good word and deed.” – II Thess. 2:16-17 (NIV)
