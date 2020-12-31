I had been nervous for months about my work-related international travel to Lusaka, the capital City of Zambia in Southern Africa, which has a population of 1.8 million. The trip had to be painfully postponed twice this past summer due COVID-19. The flight departure was at 10 a.m. on a Sunday. I got up at 5 a.m. and drove to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. It was cold and dry and fortunately no weather-related drama. I was driving in the cold crisp beautiful morning glow of the sunrise as I was slicing through Interstate 66 just after Front Royal.
I was physically and emotionally ready for the unusual challenges of the trip. I was armed to the teeth for COVID-19 during the long international flight and when I got to Zambia. Courtesy of my wife and sister-in-law, I had all kinds of masks including, one of which had double filters. Its quality, I was assured, was close to the N95 masks medical providers use as PPE in hospitals. I had a face shield. I had just gotten my negative COVID-19 test 48 hours earlier. I had made 10 copies of the certificate, enough for every airport official who would demand one along the way.
After nine months of the saga and tragedy of COVID-19 and so much both good but also fear-inducing information, the moment of reckoning had come for me after I had been hiding in my house and working online for months, including surviving the social isolation and lockdowns.
When I entered the massive check-in departure lounge, the place was jammed with humanity. Everyone was wearing a mask. The domestic flights check-ins were jammed. So were Air India and my flight check-in desk Ethiopian Airlines. I had expected the clean 6 foot social distancing. But that was not happening as far as my eyes could see among the crowds. Officials were trying their best to supervise the distancing. What is wrong with us humans? Are we all suicidal? The only consolation I felt through my early anxious moments was that every passenger on my plane had to have a negative COVID-19 test result at least 72 hours before they board the plane.
There was social distancing and virtually no talking among most passengers at TSA and the international departure gate. Even if it had been possible, it is difficult to talk in a social sense while wearing a mask. Every seat was taken and the massive plane had easily more than 400 passengers. I had upgraded my seat for a few bucks so that I could have some leg stretching room during the long haul. No longer a window seat for me as I would rather not climb over people whenever I want to stretch or go to the bathroom. I randomly chose aisle seat 11J.
The flight was going to be 17 hours long. The first two hours were rather quiet as no one talked. In my decades of air travel the economy section was always rambunctious because people are packed like sardines. Then, I noticed that my seat 11J was located next to the flight attendants' food kitchen staging area. Just next to the area was a bathroom. I had not scouted my seat choice carefully. People suddenly began walking back and forth. The traffic was as high as rush hour in my small hometown of Bridgewater. The tip of my left foot was inadvertently constantly stepped on many times. Some culprits apologized but others walked on.
The tiny tip of my left elbow was sticking out just 2 inches into the aisle. Attendants and passenger brushed against it so many times that I had to constantly tuck in my chicken wing even when I was dozing. People were using the kitchen area to stretch and cut to the bathroom.
Some passengers were rather small and still learning how to walk. At one point one of the many toddlers had both of their small hands landing on my lap as they staggered and flopped through the aisle with a parent in tow. I smiled at the grinning toddlers and waved at them. I was glad the parents were not apologetic about it. I love kids. I have not seen my grandchildren, 4 and 6, for several years.
After the nonstop commotion had been going on for an hour, first I could not understand why I was not getting angry and irritated. I loved the people watching and the nonstop action of the flight attendants as they conducted numerous actions surrounding serving and clearing after meals for 17 hours. After nine months of social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time I was close to masked people and I could both see and be part of the intense close social action and reactions. I was having a great time. I was like an addict who had been deprived of the drug for a long time. I had starved for a social fix for nine months. I was having it now. I realized maybe that's why some people attend super spreader events during this time of COVID-19.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.