A recent poll showed that 55% of Americans believe the U.S. economy is “in a recession,” with many more saying it is in a bad inflation. Additionally the Michigan consumer sentiment index has reached an all time low. Nevertheless, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports growth of new jobs in June, with the unemployment rate holding at near an all time low of 3.6%. Is the economy in a recession?
This is not easy to answer. There is an old “textbook definition” of a recession, that it involves two consecutive quarters in which the measure of total output, gross domestic product, declines. In fact, despite growing employment, the GDP did decline in the first quarter of this year by that measure, driven by a surge of imports and a sharp decline in inventories. We shall have the first estimates of second quarter growth at the end of this month, but there are some experts, such as at the Atlanta Federal Reserve, that are forecasting the number sill come in negative, which would have us in a recession by that old textbook definition, supposedly driven by declining real capital investment. But, other experts are forecasting the number might be positive, such as economists at Goldman Sachs.
However, this is no longer the definition of a recession, and there is no clear such definition. Whether or not the U.S. has experienced a recession is decided some time later when all data is in by a committee of eight economists at the National Bureau of Economic Research. They look at several factors, not just GDP, but employment, industrial production and also the depth of the decline. Thus, in 2020, GDP only declined during the second quarter at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was such a steep decline they officially labeled it a recession. Given that they apparently take the employment situation very seriously, and it continues to be excellent from the standpoint of people seeking employment, they might not label what we are seeing now as a recession, even if the second quarter GDP number does show a decline.
In fact, we are in a highly unusual situation, unlike anything we have ever seen before, with this hot job market and the possibility of two successive quarters showing GDP decline, along with high inflation and tightening monetary policy with rising interest rates. Unsurprisingly, there are other data that somewhat mitigate in several directions. One is gross domestic income. In principle, this should equal GDP as producing things for sale generates income. But in reality these data are gathered from different sources and rarely coincide. Normally, they have only differed by about a percent, called “statistical discrepancy,” but recently they have sharply diverged. Thus GDI showed solid positive growth in the first quarter, enough that the average of GDP and GDI changes was positive, and it is continuing to grow steadily.
On the other hand there is a second estimate regarding the state of the labor market the BLS makes. The headline report is from its Payroll Survey, really of employers about the number of jobs they have. The other less well-known one is the Household Survey, which is of households asking people if they are employed. The latter is generally viewed as less reliable due to its smaller sample, but it is currently sharply contrasting with the Payroll Survey. While the Payroll Survey shows 372,000 new jobs in June, the Household one said it was only 37,000, with the employment-to-population ratio actually declining slightly. Clearly, there are many conflicting factors going on in the U.S. economy now that challenge how we think about it and deal with it.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.