I had a friend many years ago who was a dentist. By all accounts, Fred was a success. He had a thriving practice. He had a nice house. He took long vacations every year. And yet Fred was miserable.
Dentistry paid the bills. However, his parents had pushed him to pursue dentistry. They wanted him to have a career that would always be needed. But he hated what he did.
His passion, as I found out, was something other than dentistry. Fred came alive in the kitchen. He poured himself into his culinary creations. And the food he made was amazing.
The passion Fred had for cooking did not translate to dentistry. He put on the obligatory smile in his dental office. He was good to his patients. And his patients liked him. But Fred felt like he was dying inside.
Every year Fred took his long vacations just to decompress from the stress of work that he did not enjoy. He said he needed to go away for at least two weeks, just so that he could let the stress subside, before the stress from the thought of returning to the office would start to build again.
Like Fred, success can be elusive to us — especially when we are trying to pursue someone else’s dream. Whether it’s due to our well-meaning parents or our own perception of what success looks like, we can pursue the wrong path.
Now, the path you’re on may be the right one for many people, but it just might not be the path for you. Here’s how you can tell you might be chasing someone else’s dream:
1. No joy on Monday mornings
If you dread going back to work on Monday, then you may be chasing someone else’s dream. I’m not saying that your work must always be enjoyable. But if you are always miserable before you have to go back to the office, then your ladder to success may be up against the wrong wall.
As much as I enjoy what I do, I still need to have time off. I need to take a sabbath every week to rest and recuperate. But after a weekly sabbath, I am ready to go again on Monday.
If you are not feeling ready Monday mornings to go back to your job, then perhaps you need to carve out more time for rest. But if you already rest enough, then you may need to rethink what you are doing.
2. Passion is reserved for hobbies
If you put more passion into your hobbies than your profession, then that’s a sign that you are chasing someone else’s dream. I’m not saying that hobbies are bad. Your hobbies may be a well-needed outlet. But it depends on the degree you need them.
If you spend all of your time working, that’s not healthy either. It’s important to have a healthy balance between work and family. If that balance is out of whack, that may be the reason you aren’t enjoying what you do. But if you have a healthy work-life balance, then perhaps your ladder to success is in the wrong place.
3. Vacations have become your focus
If you put more effort into planning your vacations than in planning your career path, then you may be chasing someone else’s dream. I’m not saying you shouldn’t take vacations. But if they become the focus of your life, then perhaps that may be a sign of a deeper issue.
It’s important to have time built into your schedule to pull back from work. But if your vacations become what you obsess about all the time, then you may need to lean your success ladder against a different wall.
Here’s the key takeaway.
If you have had a long successful career, but you hate what you do — who is really benefitting? Work is still work, and selfless sacrifice is noble. But if you are poisoning your loved ones with your hatred of your job, that’s not helping anyone.
You owe it to your loved ones to determine if your ladder to success is up against the wrong wall. Perhaps you were made to be a success at something else.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew and Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew. Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC and the Chief Executive Coach of ImpactfulLives.net. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
