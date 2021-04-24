Holding on, letting go …
This phrase is taking on additional meaning for this semi-senile senior as time munches on.
At this stage of the game, some things that should be ingrained in my being I’m still learning or need reminders of (including that sentences can end with a preposition, an assertion that I will gratefully put up with).
Here are some muddled mental notes on everyday situations where the proverbial rubber meets the pothole-riddled roadway:
All of us have the same 24 hours in a day to do the things we want to accomplish, but many of us tend to act as if time is on everyone else’s side. The busiest people seem to get the most accomplished. Meanwhile, one of the most boorish requests is someone showing up at the eleventh hour begging you to make up for their own lack of planning.
The clock hands always spin fastest in the span between going to bed (usually late) Sunday night and the alarm ringing Monday morning, coffee breaks at work and lunch hours. The slowest, most sluggish periods will usually be spent in waiting rooms, at red lights at busy intersections (which is your “favorite” in the ‘Burg?) and by your iPhone or laptop waiting for a return response on your urgent message.
Sometimes, the quietest person in a group has the most important, profound things to say, if given the opportunity. The most loquacious is apt to keep on talking long after he’s done (ditto for certain columnists?).
At some point, especially in retirement, there’s little value in trying to see how many meetings and public events I can attend, how many charitable causes — however worthy — I can be involved with and how many issues I can get lathered up over.
In a similar vein, I stand a better chance of winning if I choose my battles carefully. And there’s no disgrace in waving a white flag if necessary, especially in knowing when to let go, however difficult that may be.
Electronic mail, Facebook and other social media are amazing ways to stay in touch with others. But when was the last time you received a first-class, handwritten letter? It’s hard to beat this nearly lost art of communication, especially when it bears tidings of glad joy or an affirmation for something done well.
Time is never wasted spent talking with a child, reading an inspirational or humorous book, listening to great music — recorded or live — spending money on floral arrangements given to others (why wait for funerals?), sending out “thinking of you” cards bestowing words of praise or encouragement.
(This is not to be confused with a waist of time: Fruit of the Loom took Hanes to court. It was a brief case).
The words “please” and “thank you” are so simple, yet so powerful. We can hardly overuse them. But when words like “empower,” “resource,” “impact,” “partner” and “network” — especially when changed from nouns to verbs — begin to smother our sensibilities, well … it’s time for another paradigm shift.
I am mindful that I function much better those days that begin with prayer and singing an old gospel song in the shower — an oft-unexpected hiatus that heals and refreshes.
A sense of joy and humor and time devoted to having fun for the sheer pleasure of it are critical to personal well-being. Former Eastern Mennonite University President Loren Swartzentruber has stated numerous times, “I try not to take myself too seriously but I take what I do very seriously.” Go ye and do likewise.
We seldom know just how much parents mean to us or the extent to which we’ve been shaped by them until after they’re gone. Both Mom and Dad Bishop are long departed, but I can’t escape the feeling that the spirit of my earthly parents still hover over our family. I further believe that my heavenly Father recurrently broods over his creation like refreshing water covering the Earth.
While it may provide a measure of security and contentment to amass more material things, they lose a lot of meaning in light of eternity. Genuine happiness is found in cultivating relationships, in enjoying your work and other daily tasks, in feeling good about yourself and treating others as you’d like to be treated (see Mark 12:30-31).
The bottom line: When my allotted time on this Earth is over, the only thing I can take with me is my immortal soul. The hearse doesn’t come with a U-Haul trailer attached … nor a senior GPS that not only tells you where you’re going but why you’re going there.
Every day, every hour, every breath we take is a gift from God. How are we unwrapping it?
We get too soon old and too late smart, the old saw sez. That suggests the need to spend some time learning from the wisdom and experiences of our elderly population. Believe me, we become ageless wonders quickly enough, still doing dumb stuff, only more slowly.
A wise elderly woman said, “Life may not be the party we hoped for, but while we’re here we might as well dance.”
There’s no time like the present, so let’s boogie.
