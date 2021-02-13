Valentine’s Day has pulsated around again, dear hearts, which means, among other things, that your Stupid Cupid is digging deep into his quixotic quiver of unabashedly romantic selections and firing little arrows of my all-time top 10 favorite love songs at unsuspecting fellow idealists. Here they are (trumpets, please) in no particular rank or order:
After All These Years, Anne Cochran & Jim Brickman (1998): This unpretentious ballad, with Anne Cochran’s natural vocalizing buoyed by pianist Jim Brickman from the album, “Visions of Love,” pretty much summarizes the marital status wife Anna and I have after nearly 54 years — not all of it continual connubial bliss — and suggests that we’d do it all over again:
“Here we are/After all these years/Face to face/Heart to heart/And I've loved you from the start. But I never thought that we'd be standing here/After all these years.”
Unchained Melody, Righteous Brothers (1965 & 1990): This emotion-drenched song came from the little-known prison film, “Unchained,” in 1955. While several artists released versions of the song, no one did it better than The Righteous Brothers’ Bobby Hatfield in 1965. It didn’t hurt to have manic producer-genius Phil Spector adding his magical “Wall of Sound” touch.
It didn’t go far on the charts when first released, but soared to No. 1 in 1990 when the song appeared on the soundtrack of the popular motion picture “Ghost.” I consider this one of the prettiest love songs ever that, like genuine love, stands the test of time.
The End, Earl Grant (1958): “At the end of a rainbow, you’ll find a pot of gold. At the end of a story, you’ll find it’s all been told. But our love has a treasure our hearts can always spend. And it has a story without any end . . .”
I often closed my “Friday Night Jukebox” show on WEMC radio with this wistful ballad, inviting listeners to “keep your love lights shining ‘til the end of time.”
Love Will Make You Happy, Mercy (1969): This song with a laid-back sound in the “sunshine pop” genre reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Yes, love can also make you blue, make you cry, make you act like a flamingo on hallucinogens, but if you find the right one, baby, love does provide the energy to make both of you truly happy.
The Twelfth of Never, Johnny Mathis (1957): It’s the flip side of Mr. Mellow’s No. 1 hit, “Chances Are,” a gorgeous melody derived from an old English folk song, in which Mathis declares that his love will last forever — “until the twelfth of never … and that’s a long, long time.”
Elusive Butterfly, Bob Lind (1966): Lind credits the inspiration for this musical mosaic of poetic images to the W.B. Yeats’ poem, “The Song of Wandering Aengus,” noting: “I wanted to write something that [like Yeats’ poem] had the sense we feel of being most alive when we’re searching or chasing after something. That expectation is often more life affirming than getting the thing you’re after.”
(If so, perhaps that’s why, like the elusive butterfly, I worked so hard chasing Anna “across the fields, with nets of wonder” to earn her love. And, it was worth it!).
I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch), The Four Tops (1965): Levi Stubbs and company manage to capture the “Motown Sound” in a bouncy 2-minutes, 43-second homage to a no-frills love affair. Anna and I do a simple line dance to it — we can’t help ourselves — great exercise while bolstering our short-term memory.
Jesus Loves Me: The eminent Swiss theologian Karl Barth was asked if he could summarize his whole life’s work in theology in a sentence. Barth’s response: “Yes, I can. In the words of a song I learned at my mother’s knee — ‘Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.’”
I like Ray Stevens’ straightforward interpretation of this simple, yet profound timeless tune on his 1972 album, “Turn Your Radio On.” Reviving and singing all the verses of this childhood “hymn” is my earnest way of saying, “Jesus, will you be my valentine?”
Can’t Help Falling in Love, Elvis Presley (1962): This fool rushes in whenever I hear The King’s gorgeous rendering from the movie, “Blue Hawaii.” Anna and I danced to this luscious ballad at our 50th wedding anniversary in July 2017.
Today I Met the Boy I’m Gonna Marry, Darlene Love (1963): This Phil Spector-Ellie Greenwich arrangement, embellished with Spector’s “Wall of Sound,” played on the car radio (WHBG) on my first date with Anna Mast, a cold, foggy trek on Skyline Drive on Oct. 4, 1964. It took Anna three years to really hear this song before she said “OK” to this dippy doofus from Doylestown and we set out on life’s thoroughfare together.
This Valentine’s weekend heartfelt-hits column is dedicated to everyone who fell in love to the tune of a great love song, and, like The Flamingoes avowed in 1959, “Lovers Never Say Goodbye.”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
