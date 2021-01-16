In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 30 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?
The above question, adapted from Shane Frederick’s Cognitive Reflection Test, promotes critical thinking and stretches our brain into new and different spaces. Engaging in mental exercises like this keeps our brains fresh and ready to take on the next challenge that comes our way.
Building a high-performance team requires the same effort. The leader’s intentionality in overseeing both the products and processes associated with their organization speaks to the culture they believe in and the impact they wish to make.
As the calendar turns to a new year, it’s the perfect time to bring a renewed focus to building the best possible organizational culture. To get there, consider adopting the following New Year New Culture Resolutions to help guide and drive the team:
1. Commit to being a team that laughs. A lot. Infuse humor into team interactions. Start meetings with a best joke contest (my current favorite is “Why couldn’t the pony sing karaoke?” “Because she was a little horse.”). Host a funny hat competition. Build a slowly developing murder mystery event. The benefits of humor are well-documented, including the release of serotonin. And serotonin is essentially the happy juice that keeps us all smiling. And while some of these ideas may feel juvenile, there was a natural joy and energy in our youth that would likely serve us well if we embraced it a little more while tackling the challenges of being an adult.
2. Emphasize inclusivity. While many organizations have made great strides in terms of being more inclusive, there remains plenty more work to be done. As we double down on our efforts to embrace diversity in race, gender, and sexuality, let’s add questions and reflections about the inclusion of both extroverts and introverts, both those who bring new ideas and those who protect the old school thinking. Ensuring that an environment exists where peers with diverse perspectives are not only present, but also comfortable contributing to the conversation, is a defining best practice in this area.
3. Set up other team members for success. One of the easiest ways to become an exceptional organization is to generate leadership at all levels of the team. When adding members to the team, ask them what their aspirations are and where they hope to go next. While you are together, spend time investing in the training and mentorship required to build the skill set they need to succeed in what they intend to do next. When outside organizations try to steal the best and brightest from your team, take it as a compliment and a sign that you’re leading in the right way.
4. Thank your cheerleaders. Similarly, don’t forget to thank the teammates who have helped support both you and your organization. We each stand on the shoulders of others who came before us and taught us how to lead. A hand-written note, a phone call, or a public acknowledgment of someone else’s contributions helps build a cultural foundation of gratitude and celebration. Spending time to thank these individuals in a way that is meaningful to them goes a long way in generating both respect and loyalty.
5. Run your race. When sharing information, be cognizant about comparing yourself to yourself. While knowing what the competition is doing may prove valuable, better buy-in can be found by comparing the team to themselves from a year ago. Looking at questions like “How are we better than we were?” and “How can we get even better?” help the team look candidly at their own growth. Keeping the comparison internal also removes the likelihood of hiding behind excuses (“They have better resources than we do.”) and encourages problem-solving using solutions within their scope.
6. Think differently. Some of this resolution is about the pure act of thinking. Keeping our mind fresh by engaging in relevant professional development helps us stay aware of emerging ideas in the field. Replacing just a few minutes of scrolling through social media on a cell phone with completing a Sudoku or crossword puzzle can also go a long way in keeping the brain active and vibrant. In the short term, integrate brainteasers into your communication and team meetings. In the longer term, make sure to publicly incentivize and celebrate new and innovative ideas, regardless of whether they were adopted.
7. Double down on mission. Make sure your mission is at the heart of everything you do. Every decision and conversation should have the feel of, “How will this specific choice allow us to better serve our mission?” Asking that direct question will often allow one path forward to stand out as the best one. As we sit and wait for the pandemic to end, don’t expect a return to “normal.” Instead, anticipate a new model of action and interaction that still looks different from what came before. When that time comes, organizations that excel at having candid conversations about serving mission, while being nimble enough to adapt to the changes that will continue to need to be made, will be better positioned to lead the community into what comes next.
While it may take time, influencing culture is one of the most critical tasks a leader owns. Choices surrounding the day to day work of the organization establish that culture repeatedly. Getting it right matters.
And the answer, of course, is 29 days.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.