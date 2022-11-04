Many of the people in the denial fringe of the Republican Party know what they’re doing. They are riding a nationalistic, anti-color, anti-trans, anti-woke bandwagon to the election. Some of them discover that the more insane their claims, the more money they bring in.
Hardcore Democrats surely make outrageous claims as well. I realize that because of my tilt toward Democratic Party values, I may gloss over them. I’m not a full-tilt Bidemite, but comparing Biden to Donald Trump is like comparing Ralph Warnock to Hershel Walker — electing someone as senator because he played football?
I had a pleasant time two weekends ago talking with a Trump supporter. She was representing the Republican Party, handing out flyers and trying to persuade voters to her side before they entered City Hall to vote. I was doing the same for the Democratic Party, stumping for Jennifer Lewis, School Board, and City Council candidates.
I liked this woman. She had a sense of humor as well as a fascinating background, an immigrant from South America. She was trying to convince me of the absurdity of my convictions.
I remember four claims she made: her reasons for voting against Biden and the gang:
One was that Bill Gates had a patent on the coronavirus to make billions off the vaccination industry.
Two was that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Three was critical race theory indoctrinating public school students into white-hatred.
And four, the one that really got me, was that high schools are putting kitty litter in bathrooms for students who self-identify as cats. It was true, she said. A principal in Fort Lee was on record saying that if any students self-identified as cats, teachers needed to respect those identity claims, which included placing kitty litter in the lavatories.
I looked at her. “What?” I asked.
It was in the papers, she said.
We had our iPhones: The Gates story was more nuanced (his foundation donated to COVID research) but the kitty-litter story was easy to check. To do this woman credit, she understood that putting kitty litter in high school bathrooms would be over the top. I narrated my educational pedigree, which included 13 years as a high school teacher and president of the local American Federation of Teachers. I did not have too much difficulty in explaining that no principal in their right mind would let students run around in cat outfits, let alone, place kitty litter in the bathrooms. This woman got it.
But why did she believe the “furry” story? I know we can frame her belief within confirmation bias, but still ... confirmation bias doesn’t explain the depth of such highly willed misperception.
Some readers will think I don’t get it. One gets buried in their ideological-driven subculture and believes stories told in that subculture, fueled by the grifters who have discovered the benefits of multiple PACs, funding trips to Bermuda on their donors’ dimes. I was bemused by the number of politicians, including high-profile grifters like Lauren Boebert, who have claimed parents have come to them with their kitty-litter stories, the apparent source being a Joe Rogan podcast. I don’t know how how my new friend swallowed this story, leading me to question what clearly ridiculous stories I’ve believed, bypassing a critical inquiry by checking multiple sources and their political biases (Google “should-you-trust-media-bias-charts”).
The stories about DePape’s attack on Paul Pelosi might serve as a double-edged example, my accusations toward others that bend back to me, a consequence of what I swear I “heard.” While perhaps not as egregious as the kitty-litter fabulism, stories about underwear and hammers began to circulate before the hammer hit the floor, the Santa Monica Observer (bias: far-right, low credibility) nailed as the source, later publishing a correction but not before Elon Musk tweeted something about the suspiciously lascivious circumstances surrounding the attack. Given my tendency to attribute Machiavellian motivations to members of the denial fringe, I swear that I “heard” reports of Jim Jordan’s tweets implying in Musk’s words, “there is more to the story than meets the eye.” I believe I also heard, predictably from CNN (leaning left), about a Jordan tweet noting reports that the door window through which DePape gained entrance was broken from the inside.
I can’t, however, find a Jordan tweet to that effect. I wouldn’t mention it here, but I’m certain that I “heard” it. I may, however, have misquoted ex-president Trump’s claim that “it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out.” Marjorie Taylor Green, not to be overshadowed in her fund drives, tweeted about "'internet misinformation' [no sense of irony here] about Paul Pelosi’s friend attacking him with a hammer.”
My apologies to Jim Jordan if I got that wrong.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
