Water sustains life. Humans need water to survive. Animals do, too. So do plants, trees, flowers, and all the foliage that makes nature so wonderful. We drink water. But we also cook with it. We clean with it. We bathe in it. And we splash and frolic and have fun in it. In many ways, we are literally inseparable from water. In fact, our bodies themselves are nearly 70% water.
Still, not all water is created equal. When it comes to drinking water, I have vivid memories of drinking from the hose in the backyard. Tap water remains “free” and relatively accessible. Most restaurants don’t charge for water. At the grocery store a case of water runs $4.00, so each bottle of water is worth about 17 cents. Vending machine water costs $1.75. At the airport, the same bottle will cost $4.50. Essentially, the environment dictates the value.
Leadership is the water of a healthy organization. Having strong leaders is vital to fuel and sustain a healthy organization. Leaders set vision, develop talent, manage people and projects, and problem solve. They ask challenging questions, position others for success, and put the organization ahead of themselves.
In today’s environment, there are a variety of factors at play that make leadership difficult. Figuring out how to function in a sort-of kind-of post-COVID community has brought both professional and personal challenges with it. A nation divided against ourselves and struggling to get through difficult conversations has resulted in palpable tension in many spaces. And a shift in the acceptable standards of how we speak to and interact with one another has placed additional stress on efforts to “take the high road.”
Yet through it all, the leaders persist. They keep showing up, investing time and talent in the cause and working to make a difference. As they do, there are certain ways they can make the coming few months easier for both themselves and the organizations they serve:
1. Ask team members directly, “What do you need?”: Rather than assume you know what your team members are struggling with, have transparent conversations about what they would find helpful as they try to get everything accomplished. Ask questions and listen to the answers. Respond with grace and empathy. Share honestly about the ways you can and cannot support their needs. As applicable, invite the entire team to brainstorm about innovative answers that could make work easier for everyone involved.
2. Understand The Environment – So much of leadership is about understanding and adapting to the environment. This adaptation is what values water at 17 cents in the grocery store and $4.50 at the airport. This adaptation is also why the creek in the backyard and the waterfalls along skyline drive each follow the path of least resistance on their journey.
The leader is equally called upon to understand the landscape of the organization at any given moment and respond to that reality. She or he knows when to push, when to pull, when to bend, and when to simply go with the flow. They see the obstacles ahead and are skilled at deciding when it makes sense to go through, when to go over, and when to simply go around.
3. Distinguish Wants From Needs: While many people are feeling overwhelmed, one key opportunity is to remind the team the difference between organizational wants and needs. The needs are the non-negotiables. They are the core functions or how and why we do business and drive outcomes that must be accomplished. Wants are aspirational tasks that build brand value, establish organizational culture, and make us feel good. Items on the wants list may need to be temporarily suspended as we focus on taking care of one another first.
Several months ago, in a post about time management, I issued a challenge. For a week, replace the expression, “I don’t have time” with “That’s not a priority.” The sobering challenge tells an important story about the priority decisions we each make on a daily basis. At the organizational level, the same language shift can be used. The tasks that are getting accomplished are being designated as the priorities…are they what’s most important?
4. Embrace The Challenge: Most leaders don’t seek out opportunities to lead that are “easy.” They understand that with no challenge there is no change. In March 2020, our ways of functioning were turned upside down. Organizational leaders had to quickly find ways to keep moving forward when they knew full well that there was no way to predict what would be the same and what would be different just days down the road.
What would happen if we embraced that same approach now? In those early moments, every innovative idea was a good one and worth exploring. While they weren’t all adopted, they each merited exploration and conversation. We learned so much during Covid. As we try to put it behind us, we’re tasked with pivoting again. What lessons did we learn before, during, and after the pandemic that could — and should — shape what comes next?
Our organizations cannot be sustained without leaders who are engaged and committed to a set of shared organizational goals. Strong leaders understand this challenge and embrace the opportunity to be sustainers. And like a cool glass of water on a hot summer day, these leaders are just what we need to get where we are going.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
