Early this spring, a friend approached me with a request to speak at a leadership conference at his high school. I agreed to participate out of respect for the friend and because I am always excited to partner with any effort to help grow leaders. Almost immediately, the anxiety started to set in. I was anxious about the opportunity for two reasons. First, as a rule, I am very good at being anxious. Second, two of the more difficult speaking presentations I had experienced had been to high school audiences.
I spent the next few weeks thinking about the presentation. I reflected on what went wrong last time and how I could deliver a better experience for everyone involved this time. I looked over my notes, made some adjustments, changed out my planned activities and developed a presentation. While I was not confident, I was ready.
About a week before the conference, I reached out to the contact to review the details. I wanted to be sure I understood all of the logistics for the day and would have access to the resources I needed in the presentation space. During this conversation, I learned that the conference was actually for a group of fifth-graders from the area.
Cue the anxiety to triple. While I knew what to expect with high school students and had geared myself up for that, presenting to fifth-graders felt like a completely new ballgame. I had no experience talking to an audience this young. I panicked as I contemplated how to simplify the message to one that a fifth-grader could process and put to use back in their classroom and neighborhood.
As the panic subsided, I shifted my focus back to messaging. I asked myself what specific things I wanted the fifth-graders to remember about leadership from our time together. Then, I asked myself what games we could play together that might introduce and reinforce these key ideas. When the dust settled, I had opted to play three games with the students and offer them three key ideas to take with them.
First, we played Simon Says. It was a great way to start the session since it was active and got the students up and moving. I have used Simon Says as a training game before and it normally lasts just a few minutes before the pace picks up and participants start to fall out of the contest. With the fifth graders, that just was not happening. They were in it to win it. I exhausted every Simon Says facilitator trick in my book and still could not get us down to just one winner. So, we called it a tie and awarded all seven finalists as the winner of the game.
When we discussed Simon Says, I invited the fifth-graders to remember that great leaders are always great listeners. As in playing Simon Says, leaders pay close attention to both what’s being said to them and the context in which it is presented. Leaders must be able to quickly take the information, process it’s authenticity, and then take action. Genuinely listening to the people around us is an acquired skill. Yet it’s one that anyone can become exceptional at if they put their mind to it.
Second, we played a small team game. Each team had a ball. The team’s goal was to get the ball from the back of the room to the front of the room as quickly as possible. There were several rules involved that shaped the ability to achieve the goal. After each round, I asked the group, “Can you do this faster?” Each time, they would enthusiastically cheer “Yes!” The group would discuss changes to their strategy and we would try again. Nearly always, the new time beat the time that had been set on the prior trial.
When we talked about lessons from this game, the students were quick to point out that their times got better each time. When I asked them why, they proposed it was because of practice. I told them that experience certainly is important, but something else was happening, too. Then it came to them. On each attempt to get the ball from the back of the room to the front of the room, their approach had changed, too. Great leaders are always great innovators. The students’ ability to reconsider how they accomplished the task increased their chances of success. Thinking in new, unique, and innovative ways often sets leaders apart.
Finally, we played a game that involved the full audience acting together. In this game, random participants, in slowly growing numbers, were provided the opportunity to make the game easier or more difficult for the other players in the room. One of my favorite moments in facilitating this game is watching the earliest members of the group be freed from the constraints and faced with an option to help someone else, to put someone else at a disadvantage, or to do nothing at all. As the game continues, more players are given the chance to influence the outcome, and ultimately every participant gets freed.
As we discussed our final game together, I asked the fifth-graders why we played that game. Several shared that it was fun to make the counselors in the room have to do silly things. Others spoke about how relieved they were to have finally been freed. I shared with the group that this third game was all about power. In the moment the player was freed, she or he had the opportunity to use their power to make things better or worse for those around them. Great leaders commit to using their power for good. Each of us experience circumstances in which we hold the power to shape the experience of others. Whether we use this power to lift others up or push others down goes a long way in defining our leadership journey.
Overall, the event went really well. The students seemed to have a positive experience and were receptive to the lessons I hoped to share. My friend was happy and commented that the outcome met his goals, also. As I walked away and reflected on my time with the students, I found myself smiling as I considered the reality that the gap between the lessons that fifth-graders need to learn about leadership and the lessons that adults need to be reminded of about leadership might not be that big after all.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
