In a lifetime of leadership, it’s inevitable that most leaders will find themselves in at least one situation where the organization or project they are leading needs a cultural shift. Acknowledging this reality is not a disservice to those who led before but rather an acceptance that what comes next requires the group to pivot to a different model.
It takes a special type of leader to successfully navigate this shift. Moving a team from where they are to where they need to be takes considerable time and effort. The leader must be consistent, patient, thick-skinned and committed to seeing things through.
When facing the daunting idea of helping a group through a cultural shift, consider the following pieces of advice I’ve received, remembered, and adopted over the years.
20, 20, 60: While I can’t remember the exact source of this wisdom, the sentiment is dead-on. Essentially, in any significant undertaking, you’re likely to have 20% of the team that is fully bought-in and ready to do whatever they can in support of your vision. You are also likely to have 20% of the team that is strongly opposed to your intentions and are unlikely to be converted no matter what you do.
The key to success lies in how you interact with and influence the remaining 60%. Being intentional with your messaging to this audience will help you generate momentum. Sell them on the “why?” of the project. Reaffirm the personal value they add to the journey and build an enthusiasm for what a successful outcome means for everyone involved.
Go With The Resistance: Since 2012, Dr. Bud Levin has encouraged me to “Go with the resistance.” In other words, his coaching was grounded in the idea that the easiest way to work with dissenting voices is to honor their dissent and invite them to join the problem solving effort. For example, a colleague remarks, “That would never work because we don’t have the XYZ capability to pull it off.” Rather than scoff, respond with, “You’re right. That’s a definite barrier on this. What would it look like if we could remove that barrier? Where would we start?”
Reframing resistance efforts allows others the chance to be a part of the solution on their own terms. Often, by asking them to propose a solution, it makes it feel less like an outcome is happening to them and more like an outcome is happening with them. In this scenario, feelings of defensiveness are likely to lessen and colleagues who see themselves as “barrier busters” may actually find themselves getting excited about what’s happening.
Create A Great Day: Introduced to me by the legendary Dr. Mark Warner and adopted by Entrepreneur Extraordinaire Andy Vanhook, Create a Great Day is a lesson in verb choice. The expression “have a great day” is a comment directed towards a passive experience, a day that happens to us. Create a great day, on the other hand, challenges each of us, as the owner of our daily experience, to craft the day we want.
From a cultural perspective, the “create a great day” mindset means you are living the culture you are trying to build. If you want to be a cultural that says thank you all the time, say thank you all the time. If you want to be the culture that celebrates all the milestones – big, small, significant, and silly – then start celebrating the milestones. And if you want to be in a culture where the rest of the team embraces the concept of work-life balance, then you have to model that reality, too. As your team members watch, they’ll take on the patterns you employ. And it is through this slow adoption of behavior changes that more meaningful shifts in culture begin to take shape.
Leadership Is Like Being On A Parade Route: Blue Ridge Community College President Dr. John Downey often reminds me that leadership messaging is really like walking on a parade route. It often feels like you are saying and doing the same thing repeatedly, but you have to remember that the audience is constantly changing.
Being consistent in the ways you communicate your vision, your goals, and your expectations goes a long way in helping to achieve them. Not only does it insure that you are being crystal clear in your messaging, it also arms your supporters with the tools they need to help garner further buy-in for the journey.
Instigating cultural change is a daunting process. Focusing on the 60%, going with the resistance, creating a great day, and remembering it’s a parade give us the best chance of achieving success. Even then, we are well served to remember that multiple factors (like the size of the team and the age of the organization) influence what level of success can be experienced and at what pace.
Ultimately, I find comfort in Nelson Henderson’s words, “The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.” Henderson’s comment provides me with reassurance that whether your impact on a team is immediately noticeable, whether it shows up far deeper into your time, or whether it doesn’t show up until after you’ve left the organization all together, the effort you gave still represents the very essence of leadership strength.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.