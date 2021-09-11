The year 1781 was a turning point in the American War for Independence.
France had joined the American cause as an ally and sent soldiers and a large naval force to help the Americans beat the English and gain their independence.
George Washington and his army were in New York and New Jersey looking for an opportunity to attack the English, who were entrenched in New York City. Intelligence reports reached Washington and French Gen. Rochambeau that a large English force was at Williamsburg, Va. This army headed by English Gen. Cornwallis, was moving down the peninsula toward Yorktown.
The French fleet was moving from the Caribbean Ocean to the Chesapeake Bay. Washington and Rochambeau realized Cornwallis was vulnerable. The American Army with the French would have to leave their camp in New Jersey and march 680 miles to Yorktown to catch Cornwallis’ army in a trap.
Reports from the time indicate it was a stretch to call Washington’s men an army. French officers were aghast at the appearance of the Americans — they had no uniforms, many wore threadbare clothing and footwear was almost nonexistent.
In spite of this, these same French officers noticed the morale and enthusiasm for the fight among the Americans was amazing.
The march was organized and commenced. French Officer Lafayette had a small force near Yorktown and he harassed Cornwallis’ much larger force. Lafayette also was able to provide information about troop size and troop movement to Washington and Rochambeau.
The winter of 1780-81 had been very difficult for Washington’s army. Congress had been slow to authorize payment to the soldiers, and some of the soldiers had not been paid for months.
Washington sent messengers to congress in an attempt to raise funds. In an embarrassing footnote to our history, Washington had to borrow silver coins from Rochambeau to pay his soldiers.
Morale was restored and our Revolutionary forefathers marched on to Yorktown and to the victory that won us our independence.
It is enlightening to consider Washington’s march to Yorktown when looking at the rapid collapse of the Afghanistan National Army to the Taliban in August.
The United States along with our allies, provided training and assistance to the ANA for 20 years. A brief search of the internet brings up a lot of real problems. Drug use in the ANA was rampant. Afghan Soldiers on patrol with American and British counterparts routinely smoked hashish and opium. This can be seen on more than one video on YouTube.
Ghost soldiers and ghost policemen were another problem in Afghanistan. Many reports indicate Afghanistan National Army units were not fully manned. A unit may have 100 registered soldiers with only 60 actually showing up for duty. The extra soldiers, who existed on the roster only, were known as “ghost” soldiers. Afghanistan National Army commanders skimmed off the extra payroll to line their own pockets.
Further, many of the Afghan soldiers had not been paid for over six months. Susannah George in the Washington Post reported the Taliban conquered Afghanistan very quickly because they paid members of the Afghanistan National Army to put down their weapons.
In her Aug. 16 story, it was reported that one soldier gave up his firearm and promised to stop fighting for just $150. Other reports indicated area commanders, who realized the Americans were leaving Afghanistan, made deals with the Taliban and gave up without a fight.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the capital in a helicopter. This display of the every-man-for-himself mentality surely accelerated the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.
Our intelligence community should have seen this coming. If it did not, then resignations should be accepted. If accurate reports of these failures in Afghanistan’s government reached the White House then our president needs to take responsibility for this disaster.
After 20 years of military and civilian assistance, after uncountable billions of dollars for aid and military equipment, Afghanistan is a failed state.
With our exit and the collapse of the Afghan government, good men and women will suffer and die. Our nation is at risk for another terrorist attack planned by the Taliban and Al Qaeda. All this was unnecessary.
Lessons learned from our experience in Vietnam should have prepared our leaders for a collapse in Afghanistan. Further, leaders in our military, intelligence and diplomatic communities should have fought government corruption at all levels.
Standards of behavior for soldiers should have been set higher. Meeting the basic needs of soldiers should have been a priority. If our leaders had simply studied and understood a lesson learned on Washington’s march to Yorktown, I suspect we would have seen a much better outcome in Afghanistan.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
