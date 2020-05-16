Recently, I’ve found myself watching a lot of reruns of the CBS’ Undercover Boss. If you’re not familiar with the show, the premise is that a corporate CEO undergoes a dramatic makeover and then works on the front lines of her or his company to get a sense of what’s really happening. Episodes have a fairly predictable flow. Each starts with the CEO undergoing their makeover, continue through a series of assignments in the company, and ends with the CEO meeting the colleagues they worked with again, revealing their true identity and thanking them for their service.
The soft-hearted part of me loves the moments at the end when the CEO helps employees deal with an outside-of-work crisis they’re experiencing. The leadership enthusiast part of me loves listening to these CEOs share what they learned on the front lines and introduce changes to how their company will operate moving forward.
It seems that every CEO inevitably learns something over the course of the experience. Often, they learn the reality is very different from the perception they had of how things were going based on what they were hearing at their corporate office.
The leadership question seems to be why the executive had to go undercover to learn these truths. This disconnect may indicate that the available systems to share feedback are broken or inaccessible. It may mean that the communication flow is broken and middle and senior management are protecting the leader from hearing negative information. It may mean that the leader has intentionally or unintentionally sent a message that they are uninterested in what the front line experience at their company is. Or it may be that the CEO has a track record of being unwilling to be vulnerable and listen to his team, especially if it results in him or her looking weak or ignorant on a part of their own business operations.
Often, the employees share disappointment about perks that have disappeared over time. For one man, it was an employee of the month watch he was given in 1989. The program was stopped, but it was clear that the small token carried tremendous weight for him. In another case, employees discussed losing an annual employee picnic that provided them the best chance to socialize with one another. In both cases, the perks were restored. However, each serves as a good reminder that the small things we do to remind our teammates they matter go a long way in building trust and deepening the partnership we share with them.
It's important that leaders take on the mindset of these undercover bosses in the day to day work we do in our organizations. There are some simple steps we can do to make sure we promote the same level of transparency as a daily value:
- Ask questions authentically: Spend dedicated time with individuals at each level of your organization. Ask them direct, pointed questions about their experience. Ask them what you can be doing better as a leader. Listen to their answers and make changes where you believe they will add value.
- Seek out those who challenge the status quo: Pay careful attention to the individuals who are willing to disagree in a meeting. Often, it takes courage to speak out against an idea that is gaining momentum. I often present an outside perspective or play the devil’s advocate at work. This is rarely done with the direct intent to have the decision changed; rather, it’s often about promoting continued and deeper thinking about the topic at hand.
- Reward risk taking and innovative thinking: Look at the people on your team who think differently, take chances, and try new things. Work to understand both what they tried and why they tried it. Encourage them to continue.
- Develop a safe space to imagine: Build a forum (real or digital) where people can tinker and imagine a different way of accomplishing your organization’s goals. Promote use of the space often.
Ultimately, what your employees share with you will be a direct reflection of the culture you’ve established. If they see you as a teammate, working alongside them toward a share vision, they’ll contribute in every way they can. If they see you as a corporate warrior focused on nothing but the bottom line, they’ll share as little as necessary. Either way, their choices speak volumes.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
