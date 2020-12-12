A cold rain was falling in the dark. I tapped on the pole of my scout master’s tent.
“Yes,” he answered.
“The fellas are all in for the night,” I replied.
The rain was falling hard on my poncho and on the canvas of the tent.
“Did you check on them?” he asked.
“Yes, they are all in their tents,” I replied.
Mr. Sparks, my scout master, flipped on his flashlight so we could see each other.
“I want you to look inside each tent and make certain all our boys are warm and dry.”
This was my first camp out as our troop’s Senior Patrol Leader. In the Boy Scouts the Senior Patrol Leader is responsible for the troop. He answered to the scout master. It had been cold and raining all day. Our boys were hungry from all the activity. There weren’t many leftovers from dinner and the scouts needed no encouragement to turn in after dinner was finished.
Mr. Sparks was a retired Army Sargent with a lot of combat experience in Korea. His son had gone on to become an Eagle Scout.
My troop had aged canvas tents purchased by the United Church of Christ. Some of the tents were more rain-proof than others. Sure enough, two of our youngest campers were getting wet inside their tent. I went to our supply box and pulled out an old shower curtain that was available. With some twine, it was spread over top of the tent and the leaks stopped.
I went back to Mr. Sparks tent to tell him what I had done.
“Your job as a leader is to look out for your boys. You want to help the younger ones stay interested in scouting. You need to help the older boys advance. A good leader works harder than anyone else in the group. It is always a tough job.”
It was a good lesson given on a cold wet night by the light of a tired flashlight.
A recent viewpoint article in the Daily News-Record highlighted the sad state of the Boy Scouts. The Boy Scouts, called Scouts BSA today, has been rocked by a sexual scandal. One former scout has already been awarded a $20-million settlement. The Scouts have filed for bankruptcy. A national outreach has yielded over 90,000 men who accused their scout leaders of sexual assault.
In 1910 the Boy Scouts were founded in the United States. The founding principles were designed to help boys develop into responsible, upright, thoughtful men. The Scout Law and Scout Oath were memorized by every scout. I’ll bet you if you gathered a group of 10 men over the age of 50 at least three of them would still be able to recite the Law and Oath.
The Boy Scouts is a national organization that teaches leadership. The merit badges helped introduce boys to interesting topics, but the fundamental goal of scouting was to develop leaders.
I was a scout for about 10 years and served as an adult leader when my son was a scout. Mr. Sparks was our scout master and he would take us camping as the only adult leader. This is strictly forbidden today. Now, at least two adults must be present at all scouting events. Changes like this, called two-on-one leadership, are good for the scouts.
I must confess, I am against including girls in the scouting program. I guess it is anachronistic, but I believe boys are different than girls. They think differently and develop differently. I believe boys need an organization that looks at the unique challenges they face.
Many sponsoring organizations are leaving scouting. The Mormon Church, a supporter of for over 100 years, has left to start its own organization for boys. Some conservative Christian groups have started outdoor program for boys as well.
Over 110 million boys have participated in the Boy Scouts in the United States since 1910. As a Scout we learned to be brave, trustworthy and reverent. We looked for opportunities to “do a good turn” each day. We took an oath to “do our duty to God and our country.” We learned how to start a fire in the rain and how to provide basic first aid to someone who was hurt. We learned to be responsible and accept the burdens of leadership.
I can still hear the sound the rain made as it landed on Mr. Spark’s tent in the dark. A dying campfire popped, smoked and sizzled as the rain came down. I will never forget the lessons I learned from the Boy Scouts about leadership. It was a great start for a 14-year-old boy.
My grandsons may not have such an opportunity.
For that, I am truly sorry.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
