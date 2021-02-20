Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, signals the start of the season of Lent. No, that’s not when you confront people who haven’t returned stuff they’ve borrowed from you — although that’s not a bad idea.
Lent, the 40 weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Easter, is traditionally a period of self-analysis, of contemplation of life’s deeper purposes and reflecting on personal goals. For some, it includes fasting and atonement.
Special Lenten observances were not part of my upbringing. But in my home Mennonite congregation there was lots of emphasis year-round on “giving up” — movies, rock music and dancing and other “worldly entertainment” — circumventing those siren songs that sought to lure this young buck and his peers into submersion in the cultural mainstream.
Today, with no thanks to the pandemic, many of our waking hours have been spent cutting back on many of life’s simple pleasures while grappling with more demanding undertakings — revising schedules and finances, rearranging goals, struggling with serious illnesses or losing loved ones without opportunity to bid farewell. We wonder if and when we’ll ever see that precious light at the end of the axiomatic tunnel.
Even so, I’ve determined to give more attention to the Lenten season this year. Here’s what I’m refraining from:
- Answering “robo-calls” and other bogus phone messages from “Private,” “Not Available” and “Anonymous” callers, thus shuttering windows of opportunity to rid my computer of nasty viruses, save my Social Security number from being compromised by cyber-bandits, earn lower credit card interest rates and receive “free” cruises to the Bahamas.
- Phone calls to “professional” psychics and reading — and sometimes believing — the Daily Horoscope in this newspaper. I’m a Gemini, but most of my Gemini dreams have yet to come to fruition anyway. Alas, I’ll no longer have the inside track on when to buy stocks (not that I know the first thing about the stock market), what lottery game to play or who will most likely win the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament, but that’s what sacrifice is all about.
- Opening and falling for the almost daily mailings from Publisher’s Clearing House screaming at me that I’m on the short finalist list — yeah, right! — to win $5,000 a week for the rest of my sweet life, but only if I return the contest form promptly, along with — you guessed it — an order for one or more fantastic (overpriced) items that I neither need or want. The postage and handling charge is almost as much as the cost of the dubious item itself. It’s like Columbia Record Club déjà vu from my college days.
- Magazines and tabloids that scream “buy me” at the supermarket checkout. How will I survive the late winter doldrums without the latest poop, er, scoop on the overrated Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, the self-indulgent Kanye West and Kim Kashardian, British royalty couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, male heartthrobs Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling or the celebrity splits-of-the-week and humans giving birth to alien life forms and vice-versa?
- Twenty-four hour cable news outlets and radio talk shows featuring egotistical hosts who interrupt their guests as soon as they say something the host doesn’t agree with.
- Contemporary hit radio stations that recycle the same dozen migraine-inducing, computer-selected tunes and the few remaining “oldies” stations that dish up the same predictable platters. Silence has never sounded so good.
- Vintage cartoons. Shhhhh . . . bel vewy, vewy quiet. I’m experiencing withdrawal pains without my regular animated conversations with Bugs, Daffy, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn and company. My extensive collection of Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies will remain on the video rack while I reach instead for an edifying book. I’m reading Barak Obama’s “A Promised Lane” at the moment — not the latest Dave Barry tome or the illustrated history of MAD Magazine.
- Mumbling and grumbling at other drivers. No tantrums shall erupt when my fellow motorists pull out in front of me or abruptly turn left with no signal. My spouse will think she’s riding shotgun with a stranger.
OK, so here I get serious. Honest.
I vow to abstain from chocolate and other confections for the entire Lenten season. A candy dish sitting in plain view in the sunroom — intended primarily for our grandkids — beckons the weary TV watcher to get up off the couch, lunge forward and thrust his hand deep into the carbohydrate cache for an ample supply of miniature peanut butter cups, peppermint patties and Hershey’s kisses. One qualifier — I will beg indulgence for an occasional visit to Kline’s Dairy Bar, especially if the special flavor of the month is black raspberry or peach.
If forced to choose between TV and satisfying my sweet tooth, I’d opt for the latter any day. So, to publicly declare my intention to abstain from such palate-pleasing pleasures is a major oblation.
It might make my dentist and primary physician happy, though
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
