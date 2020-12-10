I took off running away from my grandparents' grass-thatched roof one-room house bungalow. I ran to the bush path that headed out of the village. After about 100 yards, I arrived at the point where the path turned into a Y. I paused right in the middle of the Y, looked for and snapped two 3-inch twigs from any of the bushes. I ran back to the village and entered the house. I immediately grabbed the one blanket I shared with my two cousins. I knelt down, leaned my forehead on the floor between my knees, known as kuvunama position in my Tumbuka language. While still clutching my two twigs in my left hand, I used my right hand to pull the blanket over my whole body including my head.
After five minutes, I removed the blanket and came out of the house. I saw a small gathering of aunts, uncles, friends and cousins. My smiling grandmother prompted me to go on and finish up. I twirled my right fist five times around my head; the fist still clutched the two twigs. Then I tossed the two twigs as hard as I could on top of the grass-hatch roof. That was the end of the kandukutu mumps illness ritual. The ritual was believed to help to seal away forever the mumps illness during which your cheeks swelled and were painful. I was about 6 years old and had been sick from mumps for about 10 days. This was at Chipewa Village in the Eastern Province of Zambia in Southern Africa many decades ago.
Life before vaccinations was often deadly, tragic, painful and miserable for humanity. It was true in the old world in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The new world of the Caribbean Islands, North and South America may have been spared form the scourge of the diseases until the arrival of European explorers and settlers. The infant mortality rate was still very high when I grew up in Zambia in the 1950s and '60s. The challenge for virtually all children was to survive the big killer childhood diseases if they were to become adults, small pox, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, chickenpox, whooping cough, and many others. I had to be severely sick and survive all of them just to be 10 years old in order to gain the immunity that I would need the rest of my adult life. But then other diseases such as malaria, parasites, bacterial, viral diseases and malnutrition took their toll.
Since I was born a little earlier in a family of nine siblings, I witnessed the utter agony and debilitating effects of the challenge of the childhood diseases. My younger sister Ester had the whooping cough. She would cough so hard we thought she would die during each episode. She survived. My dad was born in 1924 and is still living at 96 years old. He says it was hard for the British once they colonized Zambia to have meaningful class sizes for the schools they were establishing in the 1930s. In a class size of 30, the school would be lucky to enroll 15 children. Most children died of the childhood diseases before the introduction of vaccines.
When I was in what the British called Sub A or Grade 1 at Boyole School one afternoon in 1960, a gray Land Rover with two white men arrived at the school. The headmaster summoned the entire primary school of 100 children to line up in the school soccer field. We were all given small pox vaccinations. That may have saved many of our lives.
What makes the coronavirus difficult is that there is no obvious symptom such as a visible rash when someone is infected or infectious or being asymptomatic. What is more difficult is that it seems to be primarily contracted through breathing droplets in close spaces. What has made it worst in the United States is that even after 284,000 deaths, some people are apparently in ICU dying and still not believing that the coronavirus is real. How could this misinformation be happening when there is access to tons of accurate information? There are bad actors there spreading disinformation.
My experiences with life before vaccines were so bad that I would urge Americans to get the vaccine when it becomes available. The alternative will never be good. Some of the many Africans and including the 17 million Zambians in Africa might resist vaccines because they have never experienced and survived any of these deadly diseases. Children’s vaccines are now routinely available in many third world countries. The defiant refusal to wear a mask by some is the paradoxical outcome of the extreme individualism that is at the heart of American culture.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
