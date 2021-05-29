“Now, where are you right now?”
“What is your birthdate?”
“Why are you here?”
“I want you to hold my fingers together as tightly as you can. Now, pretend my hands are a gas pedal and push as hard against them as you can.”
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville was not the destination we expected to spend several anxious days in May.
This proved an unprecedented experience for Little Jimmy Brown, er, Boy, for whom the (three) bells tolled, a striking example of the Lord “working in mysterious ways,” a wakeup call for the benefit of mortality.
Blame — or thank, if you will — my devoted, perceptive, caring spouse Anna, who noticed a display from her hapless hubby the first of last week of “unusual” (says whom?) behavior, disorientation, memory lapses, lack of concentration and occasional slurred speech. “I think I should take you to Sentara RMH Emergency Room to check you out,” she informed me.
I firmly resisted ; I felt fine. Why spend several hours of waiting, probing, with few findings to try to explain my inexplicable behavior, surely the result of a busy week with several projects causing my apprehension.
Several hours later and, with little fanfare — and no sirens or flashing lights — the attending ER physician ordered ambulance transportation – only the second such time for hitchin’ a similar ride to Charlottesville, for more testing. And a test it proved to be.
Next thing I knew, I was assuming a horizontal position in a succession of spartan, antiseptic, wired, beeping rooms for a battery of tests I’d never had before and expected to perform poorly on. Surgeon David Slottje spent extensive time patiently explaining the procedure for a craniotomy to remove a brain mass from my right frontal lobe.
This was only my first time for an extended medical care at any hospital in the country, a new experience in which I lacked medical protocol, which I managed to violate numerous times.
So, what’s next with this sickly saga? I kept asking myself and the attending staff at Martha’s health campus. Some apparently knew, and were quite helpful in guiding us through the medical thicket. I could only thank God for the presence of such caring people. Receiving such care and hearing their stories helped me better appreciate why they deserve to be saluted as our unsung heroes.
I soon became aware of the series of carefully scheduled health care activities taking place 24/7.
It wasn’t long before I wailed, “How long will I be kept here? I wanna return to the comforts and [greater predictability] of home sweet home” in the ‘Burg. Little did I expect to “celebrate” my 76th birthday in the hospital’s ICU department, setting off alarms whenever I left my room unauthorized or walking the hallways attached to an orderly’s leash.
We returned home safely Monday with sojourn souvenirs — an incision held together by 39 metal stitches on my forehead and temple area and a bladder catheter (I was left holding the bag).
We were scheduled to meet Monday for a post-birthday celebration with our college colleagues Bob and Betty Lou Buckwalter of Bergton and Kathy and Glenn Zendt of Staunton, that we rescheduled. This humbling and representative sampling of the kinds of “support dialogue” received from such small group friends and extended family and scattered friends:
“When you know the treatment and therapy plan, I hope you will call on us. We will continue to hold you in our hearts, call on our ‘ever-present help’ to give you strength and peace in this journey that feels unfamiliar.”
I’ll say unfamiliar doctors’ orders received for the journey include: no driving (they took away my Miata (I know where it is), no swimming (VMRC Wellness Center pool just reopened to non-residents), stay off the treadmill, no mowing (good neighbor Steve mowed our yard last week), no line dancing. All the fun stuff is on temporary hold. We anxiously await a pathology report, treatment recommendations and a “green light” to resume normal activities next week.
The response to my medical crisis from the community, including Community Mennonite Church of Harrisonburg, has been overwhelming — non-stop phone messages that Anna intercepts (I rarely hear my cell phone) and gives detailed updates, the calming presence of our associate pastor Joyce Peachey Lind, the amazing “second mile” caring efforts of daughters Jenny and Sara; medical advice from sister-in-law Karen Miller Mast and friend Stephanie Osborne Findley; two weeks’ worth of daily luscious meals and phone calls, mostly from church friends received every day for the next two weeks – homemade lasagna, Italian bread and key lime pie, homemade old-fashioned cinnamon rolls and pilau, a Kenyan dish. What a savory smorgasbord.
We’ve received flower arrangements and plants, and each day’s mailbox is revealing a blizzard of “thinking of you/get well cards and emails with heartfelt messages. Two of my siblings from Pennsylvania are coming next week for several days to tackle a list of job chores and fix-it projects.
Then there’s my amazing companion, Anna, my principal caregiver, appointment scheduler, HomeHealth Caregiver. I couldn’t make it without her constant loving touch.
“People are concerned,” Anna reminds me. “They love you.” I can feel it; love is all around.
What more can I say than, “What a fellowship, what a joy divine, leaning on the everlasting arms” of supportive friends in times like these.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.