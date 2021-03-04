It’s usually the worst memories that are the clearest. So it’s easy to remember Dad walking into the house with his arm in a sling.
Hours earlier, when he stopped what turned out to be a stolen car, the driver grabbed my father’s hand, held it tight against the tip of the rolled-down window and hit the gas, taking the veteran Chicago Police officer with him.
Thankfully, he wrenched his hand free after a few yards and, even more thankfully, my father didn’t roll under the car as it sped along Sheridan Road. That night, thankfully, after a trip to the hospital, he was brought home.
Nobody really talked about his work around the dinner table, we just knew that when his chair was empty as we ate, that he was at work. We knew from an early age what work involved and each time one of the three local news stations broke into our regular after-school or nighttime TV watching about a Chicago Police officer killed or hurt in the line of duty, we all paid attention.
Surely, not Dad, we thought.
Surely, someone else, we hoped.
Over a more than two-decade career, my father did it all in the Chicago Police blue. He “walked” a beat and later worked with the juvenile division — something he used to keep his children in line. A drive past the Audy Home, the city’s juvenile detention facility, was a common choice of parenting for my father if we did something stupid.
“Want to end up in here?” he’d say, slowing down and pointing at the building that still gives me nightmares to this day. In the back seat, we’d sob. Certainly not.
He spent time in Internal Affairs and ended his career as part of the Tactical Unit, kicking down doors during drug busts and going undercover for investigations. Of course, the Tact Team came later in life when what his job entailed was completely understood by all his children.
That, in turn, led to more stress, more fear and more injuries. Some were minor, a cut here, a bruise there. Others were more worrisome, like getting stabbed with a used hypodermic needle. That led to tests and more worry. And poor Mom, the whole time, putting on a stoic face.
That’s why the first thoughts late Friday night as I proofed pages later than usual due to the news that Dominic “Nick” Winum, a five-year veteran of the Stanley Police Department, was gunned down during a traffic stop didn’t go to the officer himself, but his family.
There’s nothing wrong with that. Some of us never put on a badge, but a lot of us have a loved one who did or still does.
Did Winum have children? Yes, four.
Did he have grandchildren? Yes, a granddaughter.
Was he married? Yes, he leaves behind a wife.
Did he get to kiss or hug them all before he left for his shift Friday?
Did they all get to say one last goodbye?
Every law enforcement officer who leaves for the day knows there’s that chance they don’t come home, they won't get to see their family again. And all those families know the same. That doesn’t make it any easier. Not when that chair is still waiting at the kitchen table.
On that day all those years ago, my father filled that chair, my mother kissing him on the head as he sank his spoon into her chicken and dumplings, his favorite dish, arm still in a sling.
For too many, that chair remains empty.
