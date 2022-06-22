With most Republicans in Congress still buying Donald Trump's Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is waging a one-woman war against him in the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
She has been joined by her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, in denouncing Trump's continuing accusation that President Joe Biden robbed him of re-election, and is bent on keeping him from returning to the Oval Office in a comeback bid in 2024.
She has been the dominant figure so far in the nationally televised hearings that began last week and are continuing this week, aimed at repudiating Trump's contention that the last election was fraudulently taken from him.
Further testimony from several former Trump campaign officials asserted he was involved in the planning and carrying out of the insurrection, and that he made no effort to call off the violence until much later, insisting he intended to join the mob. Instead, he returned to the White House and watched the mayhem on television.
The question now is whether the Justice Department will bring criminal charges against the former president, an event that would be unprecedented in U.S. history.
Up to now, the Republican Party has avoided any punitive action against the former president who still commands wide public allegiance among the party base. Liz Cheney has taken it upon herself to expose Trump's crimes, and for that the party drummed her out of its ranks.
The current GOP leadership remains in the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The latter most conspicuously has defended Trump, with little internal party effort in wresting political power from him.
The Democrats in Congress accordingly are pointing to the approaching November midterm congressional elections to increase control of one or both houses, casting Republican incumbents as Trump co-conspirators in his continued dominance of their party. Many GOP challengers for seats now held by Democrats in key states have been endorsed by Trump.
Liz Cheney, it should be noted, is not exactly alone among Republicans who have been targeted for opposition to Trump's malign campaign to overturn the 2020 election. In testimony before the committee Thursday, witness testimony laid out the mortal danger Vice President Mike Pence faced from outraged Trump supporters after the ex-president denounced him for not playing along with the plan.
Like Cheney, a few Republicans, in their testimony before the select committee and more rarely in their public statements, are taking a courageous stand to restore the good name of the Grand Old Party, but that outcome is far from certain.
