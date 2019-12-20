In an Open Forum (“Trump Supporters Are Getting What We Want,” Nov. 19) Michael Fortson makes the statement that Trump is not corrupt, afraid, stupid or a hypocrite. This is laughably, ludicrously wrong. Trump University was found to be largely fraudulent and Trump had to pay $25 million in recompense. How is this not corruption, Mr. Fortson? The Trump charitable foundation was likewise found to be misused to Trump’s personal benefit, and he was fined $2 million because of it. How is this not corrupt, Mr. Fortson? Trump has cheated on his income taxes. How do we know this? Trump has an intense need for approval and praise. If he had not cheated on his taxes he would release them right away for the praise and approval he would get for being honest on his taxes, but he goes to great legal expense to hide his taxes. Trump has bullied and bribed Ukraine to manufacture evidence showing the Bidens to be corrupt and dishonest. How do we know this? He blocks his White House staffers from testifying — if their testimony would clear him, he would order them to testify because he needs the approval and praise that would bring. This is corruption. What about it, Mr. Fortson? He lies incessantly. Lying is corrupt, Mr. Fortson. If you don’t believe he has told 13,000 lies, go to the database, pick 50 or 100 lies and demonstrate that they are not lies. This entire page could be taken up enumerating Trump’s corruption. Not afraid? He is desperately afraid that his tax records and his academic records will be released. Tell us, Mr. Fortson, why else does he withhold these records?
Stupid? This one is interesting. Contemporary accounts say he is very smart, but he has ridiculous ideas about economics and cannot be convinced they are wrong. He believes tariffs are paid by the exporting country while it is common knowledge that they are paid by the importing company and most or all of the additional costs are passed on to the consumer. And he believes that international trade deficits are bad for the country when they are no more important than your trade deficit with your grocery store. Is this stupidity? This writer doesn’t know how to answer that. But the trade war with China hasn’t been “easy to win” as he said it would be, and it’s costing many farmers their farms, some of which have been in their families for generations; the suicide rate among farmers is now about twice what it usually is. The socialistic payments he is making to farmers aren’t helping small farms much, and in fact $62 million of the payments are going to the Brazilian meat company JBS SA instead of the domestic farmers. Whether the term “stupid” should apply is debatable, but it is certainly not an intelligent way to run the country. This trade war is doing/will do permanent harm to our farmers, as the Chinese buyers, having developed alternate sources, will almost certainly not abandon all their alternate sources in the future. So their purchases will not return to previous levels soon, and may never do so, and now the whole world knows the U.S. is not a reliable trading partner, which will have future repercussions.
As for hypocrisy, Trump calls himself a Christian, yet tortures families by separating children from their parents, by saying authorities should shoot at migrants’ legs to slow them down (a ruptured femoral artery can cause death in minutes), by simply banning migrants from seeking asylum. All people are God’s children. For a Christian to encourage physical harm to Children of God is most certainly hypocrisy. The Christian thing to do would be for Trump to go to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, evaluate the situation, and figure out how to help these countries become better, safer, so their citizens won’t want to come to our country for a safer, better way to live. Imagine, Mr. Fortson, the conditions that would drive parents to leave their homes with their children to embark on a walk of 1,000 miles or more in the hope, not certainty, of a better life. Trump and Miller can only think of keeping these people out, not of helping them. Talk about Christian hypocrisy. Trump has broken his marriage vows with three women, breaking the seventh commandment, and has never asked God for forgiveness — more hypocrisy, Mr. Fortson. He told lies about Marie Yovanovitch, attempting to destroy her reputation, when all he had to do was relieve her of duty, thus bearing false witness and demonstrating how mean, petty, vindictive and nasty he is, in addition to breaking the eighth commandment.
Trump fans support a lying, corrupt, dishonest hypocrite who doesn’t believe in the Constitution he swore to uphold, and why do they support him? Because the economy is at full employment and you might get a 3% raise? He promised “3, 4, 5, even 6%” growth, and now the economy is growing at 1%. And how long, Trump fans, until you start lying in your daily life as he, your hero, does?
Hunter Lucke lives in Shenandoah.
