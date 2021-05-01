Diversity. Inclusiveness. Prejudice.
Have these and related words become misused in the accrescent arena of political correctness? I wonder as I wander.
This bewildering query doesn’t reduce the need, however, to keep lines of communication open between individuals and oft-opposing groups in our pluralistic society.
Is it possible to experience unity amid diversity, among people of widely differing convictions – theologically/philosophically and relationally/culturally?
Each of us is unique … just like everybody else (sorry!) … and rightly so. Life would rapidly become boring if we all looked, thought and acted similarly. I know I wouldn’t want to be around someone else just like me too long before starting to argue with myself.
When I first met the fine young lady in the fall of 1964 who would become my wife three years later, man, did I fall — hard! Her personality traits and other attributes that differed from mine provided the main magnetism. She was quiet, studious, caring and insightful. I was more boisterous, impulsive, stubborn, critical and nonchalant (still am, to a degree). Even now, as we’ve lived together and interacted — sometimes well, sometimes poorly — for more than five decades, I continue to discover and to appreciate ways that she complements me and we complete each other.
One can easily come to believe, even while not accepting, that unity is impossible to achieve in the face of controversial and opposing viewpoints. Peace is not the absence of conflict – not to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble or hard work – but rather it seeks for a sense of justice in which all sides can speak and be heard. In the end, disagreement may still prevail, but ideally all parties have had due process.
Permit me to suggest several possible entrances on the (toll) bridge to unity:
Listen to what the other person is saying. That’s often easier said than done. Don’t be misled by first impressions or write someone off immediately. Don’t employ name-calling, stereotyping, shaming and bullying. Many politicians and other public figures specialize in these put-downs, as do certain radio and television talk-show personalities who only allow listener call-ins or guests on their programs who agree with the host’s point or view (or cut them off midstream in the “conversation”).
If you disagree with someone, be conscious of what you are disputing – ideally, the idea and not the person. Do your research, homework, if opportunity invites a rebuttal.
Search for areas of common ground. Certain aspects of my own personal interests, my congregation and my own inner nature can really upset me if I allow them to. That’s when I need to focus more on those aspects and qualities I can value and affirm. It’s amazing how quickly my attitudes and disposition take a more upbeat approach. Note these biblical admonishments, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Prov. 15:1); and Eph. 4:26: “In Your anger, do not sin” and “Do not let the sun go down on your wrath” (now why didn’t that dawn on me earlier?).
Acknowledge that we’ll never arrive at complete agreement on every issue. In some areas, the inevitable end result just might be to agree to disagree, letting go and moving on. It’s not over till it’s over, and our life stories don’t always have happy endings. Don’t think of it as a communication breakdown or deem yourself a failure. The only failure is doing an about face and then giving up rather than trying again.
Every year a program that I consider a powerful symbol of unity amid diversity is played out locally — the annual Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale held the first weekend of October at the Rockingham County Fairground. Diverse groups within the Anabaptist-Mennonite stream put aside their religious and social differences and literally join hands and hearts in volunteer efforts to raise an incredibly large sum of money in a short period of time — upwards around $375,000 last year, despite obstacles raised by the pandemic — for the worldwide relief, development and peacebuilding programs of Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). It’s an amazing display of shirt-sleeves servanthood, of faith in action to help “the least of these.”
Granted, there are certain tough issues that simply may not be resolved satisfactorily in our lifetimes. Nonetheless, as the axiomatic sticks and stones fly back and forth, the prophetic words of the 1969 Youngbloods’ song stir my soul: “C’mon, people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now …”
What might happen if each of us identified one situation in our lives where there is enmity toward another person or group and made a determined effort to span the chasm and heal the brokenness?
What prevents us from taking that first step? A fear that we may have to give up or change something or that our proffered olive branch will get stomped on?
Is stepping into the breech preferable to the alternative – to continue to shore up grudges, slog through the slough of stereotyping and erect higher walls cemented with mortar of suspicion and ignorance?
There comes a time in a person’s life when to get where they want to go must resolve to enter the unity bridge over troubled waters, pay the toll without complaining (fare enough?) and upon reaching the other side, or winding up somewhere in the middle, to seek peace and pursue it.
And, if the hatchet of hatred gets buried, don’t mark the spot.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
