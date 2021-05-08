Ah, May, how shall we salute thee? How’s this for starters:
“The world’s favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May,” declared American naturalist, photographer and writer Edwin Way Teale (1899-1980).
Mr. Teale may not have had foremost in mind a premier social event that had been canceled both spring and fall last year — the Belmont Estates Yard Sale.
This year, the Belmont Civic Association gave the green light to our subdivision — ladies and gentlemen, dig deep into that accumulated treasure trove, drag out stuff that no one wants but can’t live without, spend too much time marking your paraphernalia lower than it’s worth (not saying much in some cases), hit the sack early to get eight hours of sleep (it might take you three days, but whatever), drag your behind out of bed before the dawn’s early light Saturday, grab a cup of coffee (forgot to get it ready the night before), take a minute or more if necessary to diagram this sentence and then try arranging your priceless priced items on tables that should have been set up the night before as prospective buyers start pawing through them and then hand you a $20 bill to pay for a 25-cent item. Hey, we love our early-riser gung-ho customers!
In the morning, in the morning, ain’t we got fun? I was actually surprised to sell a small bird cage, home for many years to now deceased parakeets Homer and Verda, to dust off and sell some record albums from the 50s and 60s (likely only valuable to the vinyl aficionado) and compact discs, but when the dust settled and we added up our loot, we managed to rake in a tidy sum, even though most of our sale articles went for $10 or less (most of our modest haul, along with the recent stimulus check, will help cover unexpected repair work on our lawnmowers and vehicles).
Sunday, Come What May: The next day, May 2, our first in-person corporate worship service was held since our congregation, Community Mennonite of Harrisonburg, “closed down” early March 2020. About 100 men, women and children out of our average attendance of nearly 300 gathered on the church parking lot on a chilly but luminous Sunday morning to continue the Easter through Pentecost theme, “We have been changed – For What?”
Yes, we definitely have ...
In our own lives this past year, we have been changed by experiences of loss, suffering and death of loved ones as our masked faces encountered the pandemic head-on. Loss, many of us have discovered, offers opportunities for positive change and transformation. How can these new understandings change us? It is up to us whether we open ourselves to allow the Spirit to create something new and positive in our lives. Will it happen? Stay tuned.
Perhaps part of this “something new” includes assembling the first Sunday of May in this outdoor setting, reuniting with fellow parishioners that we’d last seen a year or so ago, wearing masks, social distancing (Community people prefer close fellowship), trying to make a joyful noise in corporate singing for the first time from the new, just acquired “Voices Together” hymnal. In this not-quite-normal location, we were still the church — worshiping, singing, praying, reading and hearing scripture, commissioning student ministry intern Ezrionna Prioleau and giving our tithes and offerings, then departing — trying to obey our leaders’ tough instruction not to “mingle” afterwards, with a sense of hope and anticipation that soon we’ll be able to assemble in-person as a total congregation.
The continuing march to the tune of a different drummer beat on for us Boomers. On Monday, May 3, our Harbor small group of 11 members came together for our regular Monday evening gathering that for most of last year took place courtesy ZOOM video conferences. Some of the “novelty” gradually wore off, at least for me. It seemed more desirable to assemble in person — all of us fully vaccinated — to get reacquainted, to laugh, to share our joys and distresses, and, as a bonus, to interact with Joyce Peachey Lind, newest member of our church’s pastoral team. It was a good, hopeful evening, with, hopefully, more to follow.
Other things I’m counting on to raise the expectation level this month — renewing my membership in the VMRC Wellness Center that reopens to non-residents May 17, celebrating Mother’s Day with our family, all of whom circumvented the coronavirus and registering for several line dance workshops and recreational activities, all of which were canceled last year (not Mother’s Day, of course; none of us would even be here without Mom).
It’s great to launch another May day by stayin’ alive and kickin’, bouncing out of bed before the alarm disturbs one’s dream of a seven-day weekend (it’s called retirement, folks), not tripping over the cat that’s become a permanent hairy in-your-face fixture, appreciating adequate hot water for the morning shower and otherwise staying out of hot water.
But sometimes, someone unexpectedly comes into your life out of nowhere, makes your pulse pound and changes you forever. We call these people cops.
And with that arresting thought, here’s to a wild, wonderful and merry month of May.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
