After prying myself out of the sack, among my first morning activities are this bleary-eyed cuckoo pulling the chains to wind up the cuckoo clock that holds sentry on our sunroom wall, keeping time and announcing the top and bottom of each hour. This “windup exercise” evokes for me the old tune, “Grandfather’s Clock” — “Ninety years without slumbering, tick-tock, tick-tock, his life seconds numbering. ... But it stopped, short, never to go again when the old man died” (or more euphemistically quantified, “Passed away.).” How many more minutes, hours, days will pass before my number’s up, I muse.
Before eating breakfast, my favorite meal of the day, I mentally replay the words and melody or sing aloud the old chorus, “I owe the Lord a morning song, of gratitude and praise, for your kind mercies you have shown, in lengthening out my days.” And I truly mean it, then give thanks for the constant, supportive expressions of unqualified love and support from my spouse, daughters and grandchildren, from numerous members of my congregation, Community Mennonite in Harrisonburg, from my four siblings, from faithful readers of this column, from media colleagues and long-time friends near and far.
I pour out both praise for surviving the seven months since my surgery in May for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, with few side effects from the intense radiation and chemotherapy, allowing me to do just about any activity I wanted to do — a family beach week in Virginia Beach/Sandridge, line dancing, swimming at VMRC Wellness Center, regular exercise on our treadmill, the opportunity to “uncover” the Bishop’s Mantle as I am able, photography, yard work and tending our garden and flower beds. I entreat the Author and Finisher of my faith not to take this “lease” on life for granted but to live each day as if it were my last.
Medical Highlights/Lowlights: I postponed writing this latest medical update because of the nature of the report; I needed some time just to process the information received via video conference (I don’t care a lot for this communication form, too informal and difficult to interact with medical personnel wearing masks and aggravating my growing hearing deficiency). I’ve had a feeling that this unwelcome news would eventually be forthcoming. I had an MRI exam at Martha Jefferson Hospital on Oct. 27, followed immediately by a meeting with my neurosurgeon, Dr. David Slottje, who came into the office after studying my test results with the words, “Well, it looks like a mixed bag.”
The good doctor told me that he holds a regular team meeting with his associate surgical and oncology staff colleagues where he would present my medical condition, ask for second/third opinions and recommendation(s) for the next treatment step. As I understand it, there is some “progressive activity” where the main tumor was removed from my frontal lobe and with development of some new small lesions were surrounding the surgical area. The tumor conference group concurred with a change in my chemotherapy regimen. I read some literature on this anti-cancer drug, noting some possible side effects that don’t sound pleasant. No further radiation or surgical procedures are prescribed for the immediate future. I will continue taking an antibiotic tablet every other day.
My incredible primary caregiver/companion Anna continues to direct her high-maintenance hubby through the labyrinth of lobbies and medical centers, regulating my complex chemotherapy schedule, attending all my medical consultations and serving as my phone and medical “secretary.”
Also, daughters Jenny and Sara transported my embattled carcass to Charlottesville for several key meetings with the Martha Jefferson medical staff. They were allowed to be present at all three consultations and even got me lunch.
I’d be kidding if I didn’t say this most recent report felt devastating, perhaps largely because previous medical consultations during the past months have been encouraging, with persons at Sentara RMH and Sentara Martha Jefferson telling us to “keep on doing what you’re doing,” and, my response to treatment “exceeds our expectations,” whatever that means. It was a major “reality bites” event, a signal and incentive to speed up some preparations I need to do for the time allotted me in the days ahead and to make a concerted effort to stay active and keep my anxiety level as stable/level as possible. I desire strength, wisdom, a sense of humor, optimism and courage for the uncertain days ahead.
In his novel, “The Screwtape Letters,” British writer and lay theologian C.S. Lewis makes an important observation on the nature of courage: “Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing period.” He argues that all spiritual virtues — such as love, hope, faith, patience, and mercy — have little meaning if they disappear in the face of danger or persecution. It is easy to be kind, forgiving or strong when times are good, but retaining those qualities during times of adversity requires great courage. That is my challenge — to earn the red badge of courage.
This documented data concludes with some good news (we all need a generous supply of this preventative prescription) ...
In October, I got my booster shot (Moderna) earlier than expected from my primary care physician during a wellness exam at Harrisonburg Family Practice. I think I received it so soon because more than six months had elapsed since receiving Moderna vaccination No. 2, my cancer condition, my age (76) and my low immunization status. They gave me my best shot!
And now, here we are, trying to circumnavigate the perilous twists and turns as we spiral “headlong” into the winter of our discontent. How many more days and nights will I make my appointed rounds of winding our cuckoo clock (without going cuckoo myself)? To what extent is time on my side, when is it time to take a deep breath, close my eyes and say to God, "I know it’s your plan. Just help me through it.”
In this regard, a passage that jumped out from our daily scripture desk cube spoke directly to my medical condition: “Listen, my son, accept what I say, and the years of your life will be many. I instruct you in the way of wisdom and lead you along straight paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hampered; when you run, you will not stumble. Hold on to instruction, do not let it go; guard it well, for it is your life.” – Proverbs 4:10-13 (NIV)
Thanks, Lord, already I can breathe more easily.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
