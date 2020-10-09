The U.S. spends more on health care as a percentage of its GDP than any other rich country yet has the worst health outcomes. Throughout my professional life, I have worked in some 20 countries, mostly low-income, providing technical and policy assistance in strengthening their health systems. All of them look to European countries as models for strengthening their own systems. None look to the U.S. Why is this, and is there a better way? To help answer that question, let’s first compare some key outcome indicators of the U.S. with other rich countries.
Life expectancy, maternal mortality, child (under age 5) mortality and infant mortality are considered by health system experts the best indicators of the effectiveness of a country’s health system at different stages of life. Life expectancy at birth is considered the single best overall indicator since it takes into account all variables that go into having a long life.
When we compare these outcomes from the data shown in the accompanying table, we see that for each one the U.S. has the worst results — nearly four times worse than Sweden or Denmark for maternal mortality. Infant mortality is three times higher in the U.S. compared to Sweden and Japan. And, the U.S. spends almost twice as much on health care as the U.K. This is a problem because unnecessary spending is money which otherwise could be kept in peoples’ pockets or used for improving our public health system, badly needed infrastructure, public schools or economic activity that generates jobs and incomes.
What’s going on here? The common feature of most other rich industrialized countries is that they have some form of Medicare for all. Although there is substantial variation in the details, these countries generally have a publicly financed, universal care health system where services are often free at the point of delivery. Where a fee is charged, it is a nominal fee designed to discourage unnecessary use. In Canada, for example, there are no co-pays, deductibles or coinsurance for covered benefits. Care is free at the point of service. And those laid off in Canada don’t face the worry of losing their health coverage.
The U.S., on the other hand, has a fragmented, market-based and profit-oriented system that leaves 45% of adults aged 19-64 uninsured or underinsured. Except for Medicare, Medicaid, the military and children in low-income families, health insurance is generally tied to an employer — so if you lose your job, you also lose your insurance and health coverage, as has happened to more than 12 million Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative costs account for over 34% of total health spending in the U.S. compared with 17% in Canada. Americans pay four times as much for drugs compared with European countries. Physician salaries can be two to four times higher than their European counterparts.
If all of the other rich industrialized countries have created a health system model that results in better health outcomes at a lower cost, why doesn’t the U.S. learn from those countries and adopt a similar system? Four reasons: fear of “big government”; an almost religious devotion to free market solutions, even when producing worse outcomes; American exceptionalism — the idea that the U.S. is fundamentally different from and superior to other countries; and a fear of “socialism” we have been instilled with since birth, even though we are glad to use public funds for road systems, universal public education, postal service, Medicare, Social Security, the military and police forces, fire and rescue services, etc.
But will it cost more and who will pay for it is a common concern. Estimates vary on the costs of Medicare for all, but a recent report by the University of Massachusetts (and supported by reports from the Congressional Budget Office, the U.S. General Accounting Office as well as the conservative Mercatus Center) found that while it will cost more, the increased costs will be more than offset by savings generated from significantly reduced administrative costs and negotiated drug price reductions — two main drivers of the current system’s high costs. The oversized military budget, which even some generals want to reduce, could be lowered by $300 billion without sacrificing national security. As needed, additional revenue could be generated from a more progressive income tax, such as those with annual income of over, say, $1 million or a wealth tax on the super-rich.
Let’s be pragmatic about this. If a Medicare for all type system provides better health outcomes at a lower cost, as the evidence shows, let’s put ideology and fear aside and embrace such a system.
Rick Yoder lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.