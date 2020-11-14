My wife hit a deer with her car on her way to work last month. The small creature flitted out into the road and was hit before my wife even saw a flash of brown fur. My wife was shaken but unhurt. The car, on the other hand, suffered considerable damage. We believe the deer is bruised but still bounding.
Fortunately, we have awesome auto insurance. My shaken spouse made one phone call and the insurance company took it from there. By the time lunch was served at her workplace, her car had been towed to a body shop and she had a rental car to use for the next two weeks.
In a letter to the editor printed on Friday, Nov. 6, Kathleen Temple made a plea for Medicare for all: “… We need Medicare for all more than ever before.”
Discussions about a national health plan goes back a long way. On YouTube you can find a video of President Kennedy giving a speech in favor of a national health plan. In his speech he used a rhetorical technique offering his listener two choices — either you accept a national health plan like they have in England and France or you risk financial ruin.
Fortunately, there are more choices. Auto insurance provides an excellent example of what happens if insurance companies have to compete in an open market. Most people are very pleased with their auto insurance. If they are not so pleased, they can find another company to meet their needs. They cancel one policy and enroll in another. Insurance companies who do not meet or exceed their customers’ expectations have their customers leave, taking their premium payments with them.
In his book “A Better Choice, Healthcare Solutions for America,” John Goodman takes a look at the health care system in the United States and makes suggestions for improvements. He recommends we have a health care system that provides choice. You must allow each citizen to choose their government approved health plan in an open market, just like auto insurance. A good plan must be portable; allowing the insurance to stay with you if you change jobs or move out of state. Yes, a good law would not allow anyone to lose their insurance because of a “pre-existing” condition.
Goodman indicates it costs our government about $8,000 a year to provide Medicaid to a family of four. He recommends we put Medicaid into the mix as a choice for insurance.
In other words, if you are below the poverty level, you would receive a voucher for Medicaid. The poor would use their voucher to purchase Medicaid. This would provide some satisfaction for folks who want Medicaid or Medicare for all.
Folks above the poverty line could also purchase Medicaid with pre-tax dollars if they wished. If desired, you should be allowed to use your pre-tax dollars and purchase insurance from some other government approved insurance plan. As a third option, you would also be allowed to spend more to purchase a premium plan health insurance plan that provides benefits beyond what an approved plan provides. These choices preserve our “liberty” in the insurance marketplace.
This type of law would be a great compromise. Folks like Kathleen Temple could use their voucher or pre-tax dollars to buy into Medicaid. Other citizens could use their pre-tax dollars to purchase insurance from a private insurance company. If someone wanted a plan providing more services, they would have the liberty to purchase the plan of their choosing and simply pay whatever was necessary after they used the maximum pre-tax dollars allowed by law.
It is time for a little creativity and compromise. We have to acknowledge rhetorical slight of hands like what President Kennedy used in 1962 may help win elections but do not guide us to a better health care system. We can create an American insurance structure that gives security to all and protects individual liberty. We need a plan that takes advantage of the free-market system that has made our country the envy of the world.
After I finish this essay, I have to take a survey on-line. My auto insurance company wants to know if I was pleased with the auto repair shop that fixed our car. The free-market system gives power to the consumer. With 300 million or so consumers empowered to purchase health insurance plans of their choosing, positive changes will quickly occur. This is just another way we can make our health care system different and better. Our system should be the envy of the world.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
