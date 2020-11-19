Over a dozen young nephews, nieces, siblings, uncles, aunts, cousins and grandchildren ranging from 5 to 70 years old were sitting at the large dining room table. There was an overflow at the smaller coffee table 30 feet away in the living room where my aunt and uncle, hosts in their late 70s, were happily sitting with some of their younger grandchildren.
The pre-meal Catholic prayer rituals were over and the dishes of food were being passed around. It was a feast of nshima, rice, pork chops, chicken, beans, roasted young tender dove, an assortment of the traditional Zambian vegetables such as delele, pumpkin or squash and cassava leaves specially cooked with fresh raw peanut powder. There was a galore of gravies, which Zambians call “soups” and has a very different meaning than Americans are used to. The lively conversations were picking up. That is when it happened.
As she was passing dishes around, I asked my 46-year-old niece, Dora, how her husband from a different Zambian ethnic group — the Kaonde — cooked the cassava. Her response was so bizarre that I had a puzzled look on my face. She noticed my look and said she thought I was asking how the Bemba people from Northern Zambia cooked cassava leaves. We both found the exchange so funny amidst loud conversations that we both burst out laughing. The more she tried to clarify what she meant, the funnier it got. We both laughed hard. I was wiping tears from my eyes. I laughed until I thought I would choke on my food. My stomach hurt. My aunt picked up the conversation about how various Zambian tribes, Europeans, Americans, the British and South Africans cook various foods.
This was one of the most memorable large, extended family feasts I have had in years. It was Christmas in 2011 at Ibex Hill at Chainda Farm House outside Lusaka in Zambia’s capital city in Southern Africa. This special feast happened because many of the family members lived across the globe. My 46-year-old niece was a CEO of Coca Cola company in South Africa, her 21-year-old daughter was working on her master's degree in Johannesburg in South Africa, and I was a professor teaching at a college in the United States. Most of us were flying out the following day. I could see the pride in my uncle and aunt’s eyes that the kids who had grown up in their household were now grown and were having a hilarious feast in their home. I was very happy.
Thanksgiving and Christmas family dinners and celebrations will be different this year. There are justified fears and anxiety during these holidays this year as 244,000 Americans have died and over 10.8 million have contracted COVID-19. As we enter the terrible winter, there is no end of the virus in sight anytime soon. Vaccines may be months away. Meanwhile, as only a divided and confused nation with no proper leadership yet would behave, there is even now nearly over a week since the election. Still Republicans are squabbling about who had won the presidential election when the evidence is now as clear as daylight that Biden-Harris had won.
Some people still believe COVID-19 is a hoax. After all, family members and numerous friends of victims of the virus have not held any funeral or burial ceremonies. Maybe what we need is a massive day of mourning the day after the inauguration of the new president. Maybe American ingenuity, strength, grit and size is its own worst enemy.
Even though 244,000 Americans have died, and over 10.8 million have the virus, not too many of 320 million are directly affected.
If most Americans can buy food from the grocery store, there are no dead bodies in the streets whose images would go viral on the internet, millions are making profit now more than ever, you can buy gas, there are no visible mass funerals, and most of the people are on their cellphones. Beyond massive misinformation, this may be why many wrongly believe the virus is a hoax.
Incidentally, my 46-year-old niece, my aunt and uncle have all passed since. This is why family gatherings are precious priceless moments whose absence will cause heartbreaking pain this Thanksgiving because of the virus.
