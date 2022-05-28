Memorial Day is more — far more — than a day for merchandise sales or the unofficial start of summer. It is a day we set aside to honor the brave men and women that have fallen while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
To be exact this nation has had a grand total of 1,354,664-plus recorded casualties in all of America’s conflicts ranging from the Revolutionary War where we gained our Independence from Great Britain; the Civil War which threatened the very existence of our Republic; to World War I “The War to end all Wars;” World War II where Americans stepped up to defeat the tyranny of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan; the Korean War or “Forgotten War;” Vietnam, the war of my generation; and the War in Iraq and Afghanistan or the “Global War on Terrorism.” In between America has shed her blood in such innocuous conflicts as the Boxer Rebellion in China; the Gulf War or Desert Storm; and The French and Indian Wars – in all more than seventy conflicts where Americans perhaps reluctant at first but eventually came together as America united and fought and died for the very freedom we enjoy and unfortunately, some take for granted today.
To put it in perspective, each one of the fifty stars that adorns our flag represents the death of roughly 27,000 American Soldiers, Sailor, Airmen, and Marines that paid for the freedom we enjoy today.
Our freedom that has come without this terrible price and today is the day we honor their sacrifice for this great Republic. A sacrifice that is a true expression of selfless service—one that no one would pick for themselves. Whether they volunteered at a time of war, served during peacetime or never expected to wear our nation's uniform until their draft card arrived, they represented and represent the best America has to offer.
At cemeteries across the nation and here in the Valley families will pay their humble respects and quiet tribute to a father, mother, sister, or brother who gave their lives so that we, the living, may be heirs to the freedoms they defended. The loss may be fresh, or it may only be a distant but still painful memory, but if you visit any cemetery, you will see the tokens of remembrance — flowers, stones, and photos — left behind by those still grieving their loss. Our honored dead continue to yet whisper a warning to us as we witnessed in Ukraine that freedom is not free but must be paid for with sacrifice and in some cases death.
My own family’s service goes back to Bunker Hill and Cold Harbor, where we lost two fathers in combat. I also tragically lost twenty-seven of my own shipmates on 9/11 One minute they were at their desk on a beautiful September morning and the next they were obliterated in a conflagration that no one could survive unscathed. They were like many others in our nation’s history who answered the call yet again only my shipmates were struck down in the service to their nation by pure evil and tyranny that is constantly knocking on our door with only members of our military keeping them at bay.
Today also many will visit our nations Armed Forces Medical Centers to honor American men and women who to this day still struggle just to make it until tomorrow because they endured the horror of war to ensure the blessings of liberty for you and me. Unfortunately, the statics show that many of them will take their own lives to quell the demons that have haunted them from serving in combat.
On Memorial Day, no American should take their freedoms for granted.
Instead, let us join together united to honor our brothers and sisters who wear the uniform, the families that fear for them, and the ones who paid that terrible price for our liberty. It is our sacred duty as Americans regardless of our political beliefs or ideology to honor those men and women who answered the call their selfless service and death was paid to preserve your individual freedom and liberty.
Yes, across America on Memorial Day there are countless fields of honor across America where those who lie are united by their common sacrifice that we should never forget – those who lie eternally in repose paid dearly for the freedom we enjoy and many take for granted today. It is your duty to never forget those who answered the call and keep the flame of freedom alive.
Capt. James R Poplar III USN (ret) is a member of the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.