Most people know the General Cornwallis surrendered to Washington at Yorktown in October 1781. This surrender ended hostilities between the English and the American colonial army. Peace talks were started, and the treaty of Paris was signed on September 3, 1783.
During a recent visit to Yorktown, I learned Cornwallis served under another general named Henry Clinton. After the English victory at Charleston, S.C., Cornwallis was asked to go to Yorktown and establish a secure place for ships carrying English reinforcements to dock.
Washington learned about Cornwallis’ intent to fortify Yorktown. Through his French ally, Gen. Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau, Washington received word that a large French fleet in the Caribbean would be sailing north. The French fleet was planning to sail to the Chesapeake Bay to look for the British. This would be perfect for Washington and his army.
Of course, the British heard about the French fleet heading north as well. On Sept. 5 the French and British navies met at the mouth of the Chesapeake. The battle was fought to a draw. English Admiral Thomas Graves was forced to withdraw, leaving the French fleet uncontested in the Chesapeake Bay. This prevented Cornwallis from escaping from the American Army. It was said English Admiral Graves lost no ships in the battle, but he did lose a continent!
The well-trained and disciplined soldiers under Washington stationed in Newport were poised to attack the British garrisoned in New York City. Once Washington heard Cornwallis was in Yorktown and he learned about the movement of the French fleet, Washington marched his army of veterans over 450 miles from Newport to Yorktown to meet Cornwallis and his men. In Washington’s column were 8,000 continental soldiers, 3,000 militia men and about 8,000 French soldiers. Cornwallis was outnumbered 2 to 1.
Gen. Rochambeau was a veteran of 14 other sieges. He gave Washington advice about how best to conduct such a siege.
At the siege was the governor of Virginia, Thomas Nelson Jr. Nelson was with Washington’s army outside of Yorktown. Once the English were encircled and the siege underway, Nelson guessed Cornwallis and his officers would be living in his home. He is said to have offered money to any gunner whose cannon fire hit his house. The Nelson home still stands in Yorktown; pock marks from American gunners still mark one side of the structure.
On Oct. 16, a desperate Cornwallis tried to ferry his army across the York River to Gloucester, just 3/4 mile away. During the escape, a severe storm broke over Yorktown sinking some of the small boats and dispersing others. As luck would have it, Cornwallis’ last means of escape was no longer available.
One day later, representatives from Cornwallis approach the Americans to begin surrender negotiations.
In an article written in 1958, naval historian C.S. Forester notes the citizens of England were disheartened by the losses they suffered in America. News about English losses at Saratoga, Yorktown and the losses from the battle of the Chesapeake hurt English public opinion. In April 1782, a large English fleet met the De Grasse’s French fleet near Guadeloupe in the Caribbean. The British fleet mauled the French. The news of this British victory buoyed public self-esteem and allowed for American independence to be accepted by the citizens of Great Britain.
There are some great lessons to be learned from the Battle of Yorktown. First, Washington needed allies in his struggle. The French army and navy were strong partners in his war against the English. Washington took advice from Rochambeau, however Rochambeau respected Washington. There was never a question as to who was in charge. Washington also relied heavily on the scouting reports from the 25-year-old French General Lafayette. Of course, the escape of Cornwallis and his men was prevented by Admiral de Grasse and the French fleet.
Public opinion was an important factor in England. A well-timed English win over the French turned public opinion. After the victory the British public favored a withdrawal of English forces from America.
I walked around the Nelson house in Yorktown. Cannonballs from American and French artillery can still be seen impacted into the bricks. The damage shows how Gov. Nelson held the future of our nation over and above his love for his fine home. He readily accepted personal loss in the cause of liberty.
At Yorktown I saw how a young nation with a good army got some help from strong and committed allies. I learned our country had men who thought our American experiment in Liberty was worth more than house and home. At Yorktown I saw how the determination and vision of Americans and their allies won the final battle in the war for our independence.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
Great column Doug. I love historical pieces like this.
