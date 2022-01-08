The Jan. 4 issue of the Daily News-Record printed two letters challenging the essay I wrote about the use of Ivermectin for treating COVID. I think each letter needs to be answered point by point.
Bill Faw indicated my article was “reckless and dangerous.” In September I had two dear friends come down with COVID. The wife’s illness took a very serious turn for the worse. Her physician prescribed Ivermectin. He asked her to go the ER if her symptoms did not improve. She reported to me she felt better in 24 hours. My friend worked in the pharmaceutical industry and asked me to do some research for him.
I called a good friend in Colorado. He is an anesthesiologist and has a history of lung problems. He is a good resource about pharmacology. He stated he had COVID in May 2020 and was treated with Ivermectin by his physician. My friend felt better quickly. “Do some reading about that drug,” he said during our call.
One of the articles I found was written by a member of the US Public Health Service. He lives in Lexington. I used the email address in the article to begin a conversation with him.
In writing his article he has been in contact with other clinicians in the United States who have prescribed Ivermectin. “If Ivermectin is going to work against COVID, you must give it early in the disease. We typically see improvement in lung function in 48 hours.” Based on his study and his conversations with other clinicians he felt that Ivermectin would benefit a patient with COVID.
For further disclosure, I am fully vaccinated. A careful and less emotional reading of my article would reveal I do not prescribe Ivermectin in my practice and I am not “anti-vax.”
Further, Mr. Faw derides Ivermectin as “horse medicine.” In pharmacy school I learned that the anticoagulant, Warfarin, was developed from rat poison. Warfarin is an acronym that stands for Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation Against Rats In Nature. The antibiotic Cefalexin was first discovered in the sewage outflow in Sardinia, Italy. Lifesaving medications come from the darned places. When trying to help save lives it is important to look at the facts and leave the emotion behind.
Not everyone is a good candidate for the COVID vaccine. Good medicine fits the treatment to the specific needs of a patient. It is not good medicine to limit options for care available during a pandemic.
In Allen Clague’s letter he indicates Ivermectin should not be used because there are no valid scientific studies showing the drugs positive effect. He further indicates a valid medical study is “randomized controlled trials with a large number of participants over time.”
I have to agree with Mr. Clague. The study he described in his letter is the gold standard for pharmacological research, however other types of studies can add to the picture of clinical effect of a drug. The National Center of Biotechnical Information (NCBI) is a branch of the NIH. The NCBI lists four different types of scientific studies. The study Mr. Clague outlines is a Randomized Control Trial (RCT). The problem with RCT is we are in a pandemic. Over 800,000 Americans have died from this disease. Tying down a potential treatment in a RCT would take many months. It would be immoral to allow so many people to die as study results are collected and analyzed.
The NCBI also lists a Case Control Study as a fast way to gather information. Typically, these studies review past events. It would be easy to allow physicians to look at patients who took Ivermectin as part of their treatment regimen and compare their illness with patients who did not take ivermectin. In a pandemic, where patients are dying over time, this may be a better way to evaluate new treatments.
A review of treatments available for COVID published in The American Journal of Medicine in January 2021 said:
“Thus, in the context of present knowledge, given the severity of the outcomes and the relative availability, cost, and toxicity of the therapy, each physician and patient must make a choice: watchful waiting in self-quarantine or empiric treatment with the aim of reducing hospitalization and death.”
Ivermectin along with other medications such as the antidepressant fluvoxamine and hydroxychloroquine should be readily available to any qualified prescriber for use in saving a life. The medications are inexpensive and have a track record of safety.
Politics is too involved in this discussion. Treatment options should be between a primary care provider his his/her patient. I believe most readers would agree with me. Not allowing a clinician to use all means available to save a life is “immoral and irresponsible.”
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
