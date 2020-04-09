Before the “new normal” — however you interpret that — I would be gathering this evening in the fellowship hall at Community Mennonite Church for a Maundy Thursday service, a much-anticipated event each year.
Like most other Passion Week activities at my congregation, this event won’t take place, at least not in person.
The service itself is simple, contemplative and powerful. We assemble in small groups around tables to share a soup and bread meal, reminiscent of our Lord gathering with the 12 disciples in the Upper Room. We eat, converse quietly, hear scripture and other readings, sing hymns, serve communion to each other and then, like Jesus did, gather in pairs around a basin and wash each other’s feet, symbolizing our intent to be servants to each other on an ongoing, daily basis. For me, it is the holiest moment of Holy Week.
Neither will we have our Good Friday Taizé service, nor our traditional Easter Sunday breakfast before entering into an exuberant celebration of Christ’s resurrection. But that shouldn’t stop anyone from recounting the Easter story in their own way, even in lockdown mode.
I’m elated that our congregation, like many others, can still partake in worshipful events like these, but from a distance. I felt like we did on Palm Sunday in a creative, inspiring way. See if you agree: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9DW3Vh24sg
Meantime, back on the home front, every day it hits me how many activities I do, even as a retiree content with a fairly predictable routine, that I’m having to reposition, revise or remove from my agenda, at least for now.
Thursday a week ago was to be my monthly trimming from hair stylist (I know, what style?) Joy Halterman of Singers Glen, who called to say she is under mandate to stay closed for 30 days. I pleaded with her to let me come out to her front yard and she could perform her tonsorial magic from a distance with her husband Gary’s weed-whacker. Guess I should just be thankful I still have some natural-color hair to cut, even though as much is taken from my ears, nostrils and eyebrows as my pate. Hair today, gone tomorrow ...
P.S. (Pandemic Sidenote): By the time this blows over, many women — and men too — will be showing their “true (hair) colors,” even Cindy Lauper. And I wonder already how the stampede will be handled the moment the “all systems go” green light flashes.
It’s getting rather sad when I look forward to stacking and unloading the dishwasher, making the bed, taking out the trash, feeding Homer the parakeet (nothing seems to have ruffled his feathers, yet) and getting the mail, which yields little more than bills and advertisements for things we neither need nor want, with the possible exception of my monthly Collectors’ Choice music catalog.
It’s then that I halfheartedly accept that there are only a few regular activities that I’m not able to do before the Corona clobbered us, most having social distancing implications. But they’re the very ones I miss the most — the daily workout at the VMRC Wellness Center, spending time with grandson Jacob every Thursday and with our other grandkids, line dancing two nights a week and the bimonthly Leather & Lace dances, our Harbor small group meetings (which we still hold every Monday night via Zoom video conferencing), dining out regularly with former work colleagues.
What is really helping me cope as much as anything is this sustained, unseasonably brilliant early spring weather, affording unlimited opportunity to get outside, till the garden, plant pansies and bulbs, trim bushes, mulch the flower beds and mow our three-quarter acre yard. Hope springs eternal.
I resonate with the words of American novelist, essayist and poet Barbara Kingsolver — “Spring is made of solid, fourteen-karat gratitude, the reward for the long wait. Every religious tradition from the Northern Hemisphere honors some form of April hallelujah, for this is the season of exquisite redemption, a slam-bang return to joy after a season of cold second thoughts.”
So many activities and plans taken for granted are on hold until further notice, but hope has not been canceled, nor prayer, nor music, nor steadfast love.
And so, the beat goes on ... each day somewhat the same, yet somehow different.
I’ve adopted friend Betty Lou Buckwalter’s practice of reading Psalm 91 daily, coupled to other scripture readings, with this sacred sentiment striking home: “Be truly glad! There is wonderful joy ahead, even though the going is rough for a while down here ...” I Peter 1:6 (TLB)
If we can cling to this promise, and if Kline’s Dairy Bar stays open, I believe we’ll weather this viral storm. Peace be still ...
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
