House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave her farewell speech as speaker on November 17. A reporter in this newspaper indicated she had tears in her eyes as she listened to Speaker Pelosi’s remarks. The reporter thought Nancy’s all white pants outfit made her look like a suffragette. Pelosi spoke in lofty terms about our beautiful and fragile democracy.
Nancy Pelosi comes from a very political family. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. was a congressman representing Baltimore for 8 years. In 1947 he then became Baltimore’s mayor, serving until 1959. His son, Nancy’s brother, Thomas III served as mayor of Baltimore until 1971. Nancy had another brother named: Franklin Delano Roosevelt D’Alesandro. This gives an indication of the level of esteem FDR was held in the D’Alesandro household.
As I listened to Speaker Pelosi’s remarks, I was saddened that her comments did not match with her actions. I grew up just outside of Baltimore. Both sets of my grandparents were from what is now called “Charm City.” My mother’s father did not own a car, taking the bus wherever he wanted to go. He did his weekly shopping in downtown Baltimore. As a child I sometimes took the bus with Grand-pop and had a real Baltimore adventure. We would shop at Lexington Market. It is one of the oldest open-air markets in the United States. We would walk together to the barbershop and to the tailor. Sometimes we would see a movie. In the afternoon we would return to my Grand-pop's home on the bus with workers going home after a day of toil. The city was alive with workers, shopkeepers, and factories.
A lot has changed since 1964. Baltimore is better known for its high crime and high murder rate than it is for its “Charm”. Amity Shlaes has written a history of Lyndon Johnson’s antipoverty programs. In; Great Society. A New History she says the problems in our cities; un-employment, the destruction of the nuclear family, drug use and crime can all be linked to the well-intended policies of LBJ’s war on poverty. Of course, LBJ patterned his Great Society policies on those of FDR’s New Deal.
Today, Baltimore is not a place I would take a 5-year-old child on a city bus for an outing.
Another Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tip O’Neall Jr., is often quoted as saying: “All politics is local.” This means the grandest goals and highest plans usually come down to how these things affect the grassroots. In the case of federal government programs to fight poverty, the results are clear. Big government programs are not effective.
Unfortunately, the effects of war on poverty policies are now coming clearly into view. The politicians who worked so hard to get these policies written into law are long gone. The problems they created will remain for an exceptionally long time.
In her speech Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is immensely proud of her role in having the Affordable Care Act passed into law. This major overhaul of the medical care system in the United States did not pass with bipartisan support. The Affordable Care Act was pushed through congress on the thinnest of party line margins. Only now are we seeing the results. Medical Insurance premiums have risen and older physicians are retiring in large numbers. For these and several other reasons, costs are up and access to affordable health care has gone down.
When President Trump gave his State of the Union Speech in 2020, Speaker Pelosi openly mocked him. She made faces and clapped for him in a very immature way. After he spoke, the Speaker tore up his pre-printed speech in an open display for her distain for a president who was elected by the people of the United States in accordance with the US Constitution. So much for ‘protecting our democracy.’
Mrs. Pelosi has been a congressional representative for her district in San Francisco since 1987. Since then, we have seen the same tragic changes to San Francisco as has occurred in Baltimore. Crime and drug use is rampant. Hypodermic needles and human excrement litter once clean streets. Businesses are leaving the city and homeless people occupy public spaces.
“All politics is local.”
Mrs. Pelosi’s love of big government programs, like those of her family’s hero FDR, has brought this to us. Once American cities were great places to work with factories, shops, and small businesses. Goods and services were made locally. Folks living in a city had access to great jobs.
When I think back on the changes to Baltimore and to San Francisco I am reminded of a passage from the “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The novel is about a love triangle involving 3 very wealthy people. Gatsby has been shot and killed. Daisy and her husband Tom are heading off for a tour of Europe to rekindle their love and to let the dust settle after Gatsby’s murder.
“I couldn’t forgive him or like him, but I saw that what he had done was, to him, entirely justified. It was all very careless and confused. They were careless people, Tom and Daisy — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess.”
We will be left with quite a mess after Paul and Nancy Pelosi retire. They will paint Mrs. Pelosi’s portrait, perhaps wearing her white pants suit. Her picture will anoint the halls of congress. Outside, on the streets of Washington, Baltimore and San Francisco, the real fruits of her time in congress will be on display for all.
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.