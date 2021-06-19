As time marches on, very little about the world stays the same. Most of us accept that the advances made over the last several decades in education, transportation and technology have made us better. While we remember aspects of the 1980s as “fonder days,” we also embrace the fact that the advances we’ve made as a society are important.
As an example, there are dozens of differences between today’s college classroom and that of the 1980s. A shift from a culture dominated by student as passive recipient of lecture-delivered content to one where the student becomes a partner in learning via online videos, interactive white boards, and real-time global conversation has redefined the educational landscape.
Similar examples are everywhere. I remember my parents’ first car phone. It came with a separate carrying case that contained the battery and a long cord ran to the receiver. I remember thinking how cool it was to ride around with that phone in the car. Looking back, it feels like a crazy relic. And I recognize that I have faster, more efficient technology on my cellphone today than my desktop computer had growing up.
In other words, time changes everything. And this should include the organizations we love and lead. A classroom today that mirrored teaching in the 1980s would struggle to retain students. And we can reasonably assume that if the next big cellphone unveiling came with a battery carrying case, it would be doomed to fail.
However, the effort to implement change at the organizational level is often daunting. Internal and external pressures exist that rely on processes and procedures staying the same. And these pressures carry significant influence. These barriers take on many forms.
One is the guardians of organizational history and culture. These individuals talk about the way things used to be and comment that a new idea has been tried before and failed. They celebrate the rich history of the group and the impact made over time. The mantra of this group is, “This is how we do things here.”
A second group is the risk-averse group. These individuals tend to be more critical of change efforts because they often involve the unknown. Organizational change could result in shifting work responsibilities, lost levels of expertise and other outcomes that threaten the perceived job security of team members. They push back primarily because the status quo is working for them. The mantra of this group is, “My favorite change is one that happens to someone else.”
Nevertheless, the leader navigates the internal politics and continues to advocate for change, making the organization stronger and helping it stay relevant. Often, the issue is not about getting the conversation started regarding change; it’s about getting to the finish line. However, asking the right question in the right moment can often be just what’s needed to get the job done. Those “right questions” include ones like:
- Whose perspective are we failing to consider? We are frequently tasked with making decisions which impact others who are not in the room. Whether these other individuals are team members who will be asked to implement parts of the decision or end-users who will have a different experience, it’s important to make sure their perspective on the change is taken into consideration. In the best-case scenario, all impacted parties have a voice at the table. When they don’t, it’s the leader’s job to intentionally push the group to explore what these other individuals will think and feel in response to the possible outcomes.
- What are we trying to protect? Asking this direct question will often disrupt any group thinking patterns that have emerged. Pressing the issue by asking if the outcome is chosen to protect the organization’s bottom line, the egos of key team members, or the organization’s brand at the cost of doing what’s best for the user experience and organization’s mission provides a chance to reframe the issue and look at it from a more critical angle.
- What are the implications of not acting? Many conversations conclude with a decision not to implement any change at all. When no action is the best action -- which is often the case -- it’s important to have a candid conversation about the implications of that decision. If the group elects not to act, what are the results? What subset of the team will be frustrated? Whose experience will change by not changing? What external group may elect to act instead?
Nearly every organization functions differently today than it did 10 years ago. Some evolve through major overhauls and rebranding efforts. Others evolve by undertaking a series of smaller risks and changes that combine for a larger collective impact.
A leader cannot own an organization’s patterns of change alone. It’s about both culture and commitment. What the leader can do is build strengthened tolerance for change at all levels of the organization. Asking the critical question at the exact moment it deserves to be asked is one way to achieve this.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
