If the latest economic reports from the government have you confused, you are not alone. On April 28, it was reported that real output after accounting for price changes declined by an annual 1.6% rate for the first quarter of 2022, completely unexpected and forecasted by nobody. What makes this especially surprising is that we saw steady growth of jobs and an ongoing decline in the unemployment rate, even as the inflation rate has increased. Indeed, we have recently seen the lowest level of job layoffs in half a century, indicating from the standpoint of workers the hottest job market in a very long time. Of course, from the standpoint of those not seeking jobs this leads to a “worker shortage” with attendant bad service in some places, not to mention this adding to inflationary pressure as workers demand with some power to have their wages increased, which, of course, is good from their perspective.
Indeed, even before this surprising announcement of the decline in real output, many observers were already confused. A recent poll shows that only 31% of adults thought that employment has been rising, while a full 29% thought that it has been declining. Needless to say, the latter view is simply wildly wrong. As it is, last year saw the largest increase in jobs ever during the first year of a new presidency, and real output after accounting for inflation grew at 5.7%, the highest rate since 1984, the year of “Morning in America.” Of course, it looks bad if one focuses on inflation, which has definitely been rising, and which polls show is the most important economic issue for the majority of the population. This pattern of rising inflation and declining unemployment fits the Phillips Curve idea, which seems to have reappeared in the U.S. economy after an absence of some time.
This report of a decline in real output for the first quarter immediately raises the question of whether or not the U.S. is in a recession, with the combination of inflation and recession (or stagnation) being known as “stagflation,” something last observed seriously in the 1970s. Most economists do not think so, but this is s tricky matter. The old textbook definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of real output decline, so if the second quarter also shows up with negative growth, then probably we are in a recession. But this condition is now officially decided on by a committee of economists at the National Bureau of Economic Research later based on various factors, so we shall not know right away. And most economists are still not expecting a decline in output for the second quarter. Certain fundamentals are still growing, consumption and investment in particular, although consumer sentiment is sliding. Also, one item that was negative was that inventories declined. But a decline in inventories is usually followed by an increase in them, which will tend to push the economy upward.
So, how do we reconcile these apparently contradictory pieces of information: falling output and rising employment? This is probably due to the items that dragged output down not being directly tied to employment. One of those was the decline in inventories, already noted. But the largest item contributing to the decline was a surge of imports. Imports can lead to a decline in employment if they replace domestically produced consumption, but that was not happening. People simply bought more from abroad because their incomes have been rising. There was also a small decline of exports, but half of that was in the petroleum sector, which does not have lots of employment tied to it, and that is likely to turn around as natural gas exports from the U.S. surge as the rest of the world wants more of our natural gas with Russia shutting of gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria. So, most of the declining parts of output have not dragged down employment, and we may well see a return to growth in this quarter, even as the threat of recession in the future appears to be rising.
J. Barkley Rosser, Jr. is a professor of economics at James Madison University.
