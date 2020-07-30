I arrived in the Valley three decades ago. During the height of that first summer in the middle of July, I saw something surprising. Driving around seeing backyard gardens and some farms made me drool for a special traditional vegetable from my native country of Zambia in Southern Africa. Too many times, I was tempted to stop at a total stranger’s home in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater to beg if I could pick off their dark green blooming delicious vegetable which Americans never eat — called mphangwe in my native Tumbuka African language. These are pumpkin or squash leaves.
My temptation to get my hands on those fresh pumpkin and squash leaves came to a halt though when I realized that the leaves most likely may not have been suitable to eat since they are primarily grown for Thanksgiving pumpkins, for baking pumpkin pie and squash. But this did not deter me. I grew my own mphangwe, squash or pumpkin leaves in my backyard garden. I never sprayed any type of pesticides on them just as they would not back at home when they are grown in their natural Savannah African traditional garden environment.
I conducted some formal research in the 1980s when I was a research fellow at the Institute of African Studies of the University of Zambia. Among 14 million citizens 10,000 miles away in my native country, there are over two dozen natural and domestically grown indigenous vegetables that are regularly eaten. Many of these vegetable may be present in the Valley and the United States, except the vast majority of Americans may not be aware that these vegetables are edible. There are more than 28 indigenous green leafy vegetables. Some may be cooked with cooking oil while others are cooked with kutendela, which is cooking with fresh ground peanut powder in the Zambian unique traditional cuisine.
Growing up in Zambia in a family of two brothers and six sisters, I observed a lot of what went on in the kitchen. I learned how to collect, prepare and cook the mphangwe pumpkin and squash leaves and other traditional vegetables.
The first and most important action is that when you approach the long growing pumpkin plants in the garden, in harvesting the leaves for cooking, you nip off only the first three fresh leaves in front of the nose of the plant. This was my mother’s rule. These are the leaves that are the most fresh and tender. You do not just pick up any leaves. The coarser the leaves the worse the taste of the pumpkin vegetables. Some of the other indigenous Zambian traditional vegetables that Americans may not know are edible are nkhunde or mtambe pea leaves, chimphorya sweet potato leaves, bean leaves, chigwada cassava leaves. All of these vegetables grow in the Savannah climate where there is very little water. They would thrive in the near greenhouse conditions of the American summer. The challenge is also to learn the best way to cook the vegetables. They require no pesticides as they have natural resistance to pests. This further reduces the cost of growing the vegetables.
In the wake of the disruptive coronavirus pandemic, climate change and global warming, sustainable vegetables and other forms of agriculture will become increasingly important in our lives as 7.7 billion people on the planet have increased demand for food. Over 320 million Americans need a sustainable healthy local source of food, especially vegetables. There are too many fresh food deserts in many of the inner cities where the majority of the poor and the minority live. Because of the destabilization of global food supply due to the coronavirus and the large carbon footprint if food is transported across the globe, the locally grown, easy to grow sustainable vegetables that need very little water are one of the many ways that could be part of the solution in providing more healthy food. One summer, I went to the New Community Project house in Harrisonburg and showed the residents how to cook pumpkin or squash leaves vegetables that were growing in the New Community Project garden. The more than 15 multicultural residents cooked American, Latin American foods, and the mphangwe pumpkin or squash leaves traditional Zambian vegetable. The group had a delicious large meal together. This is the webpage for the recipe for cooking the mphangwe pumpkin and squash leaves vegetables. https://hungerforculture.com/recipe-for-mphangwe-pumpkin-leaves-vegetable-by-mwizenge-s-tembo-ph-d-professor-of-sociology/
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.