I love December. I love the energy in the air and the excitement that seems to permeate every interaction. Even the stressful moments seem to be coated with feelings of anticipation and celebration. There’s a certain magic about December that can’t be replicated. And, as someone who still very much believes in Santa Claus, I look forward to the energy of this season as it begins each year.
The holiday season is capped by the arrival of the new year. January brings its own unique energy as we start the new year with a sense of hope and high aspirations for the good things to come. The changing of the calendar is also a wonderful time to reflect on both where we’ve been and where we intend to go next.
Our thoughts on how the next year will unfold will be deeply grounded in our perspective, or the way we look at the world. There are two main strategies here, as seen by your interpretation of the following text:
OPPORTUNITYISNOWHERE
From one vantage point, the text says “opportunity is nowhere” and paints an image of doom and gloom. A second interpretation, however, is “opportunity is now here.” Those who default to this reading may be more likely to see options and opportunities on the horizon that the others miss.
As a leader, I know that my approach to new opportunities is grounded in my ability to convince both myself and the team that the new pursuit is worthwhile.
My internal dialogue consists of three questions related to doing something new and different:
1. Why am I doing this? The question asks what the intention is of the new idea. Am I considering it because we are experiencing a downturn and need to try something different? Because the competition is innovating more quickly than we are? Because I feel an internal or external pressure to change? Or because I am bored? Understanding the root cause allows me to evaluate the situation in a more considered manner.
2. What is the cost of doing nothing? Second, I question what the impact on the organization will be of doing nothing. Am I considering something that is a short-term, untested fad? Or will this new opportunity change the way my organization does our work? Six months from now, will I regret not having taken the risk and moved forward with this? Will our competitors embrace this change and have a systemic advantage moving forward? Conversely, am I risking breaking something that is working well by asking others to handle a process or procedure in a new and different way or further overextend themselves to serve the team?
3. Who will be the biggest winner? Perhaps, most importantly, I ask myself who will “win” if we adopt this change. If we implement a new idea, will it makes things easier for team leaders, frontline support, or clients? Will we strengthen the organization’s bottom line financially or the experience of the people who work for and with us, or use the products and services we provide? Often, simply asking myself who is set up to benefit the most from the proposed change provides all the clarity I need to make the change.
If I’m convinced the new opportunity is in the team’s best interest, I work to generate support in different ways based on the individual team member’s attitude. There are three primary categories of change enthusiasm in the organization.
- Excited: Those excited for change tend to serve as cheerleaders for new ideas and risk taking. They often serve as engaged listeners to new ideas and want to be at the forefront of experimentation. At times, their excitement becomes a liability as they’re at high risk for taking on too much and rallying behind a new idea at the cost of doing other work at a high level.
- Encouraged: Those encouraged to change are a little less quick to jump in with support for the change and great at asking questions about how the change will impact the organization’s processes and brand image. Often, their questions and comments help bolster critical thinking about the change and lead to the ability to be successful when the implementation begins. At times, the hesitancy of the encouraged team member is perceived as lack of team spirit, but that’s often not the case.
- Expected: Those expected to support the change are the final group. These individuals are normally strongly opposed to this change (and most changes) at the organization and don’t hesitate to share this. The motivations for this mindset are plentiful — I’m good at what I do and don’t want to learn something else, I’m close to retirement, I’m lazy, I’m distracted by personal issues, etc. — which makes garnering their support more difficult. At times, the expected group has valuable insight about the proposal, like why similar proposals have failed in the past. When given the opportunity to share, these stories can often help implement a stronger change and, by validating their experience, help transition the individual from an expected to an encouraged partner in the process.
In today’s world, everything happens at an incredible pace. Aggressively pursuing the right change, in the right moment, can be the difference between propelling an organization towards a higher level and remaining stagnant and frustrated.
Using this pattern of asking key questions of yourself and then maximizing the contributions of each level of change enthusiasm on your team can provide a little better sense of confidence as you make these decisions. Still, a little luck from Santa Claus can be really helpful, too! Happy New Year!
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
