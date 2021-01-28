Since the Nov. 3 election's vote count when finally, Joe Biden was declared the newly legitimately elected 46th president of the United States, the countdown was nervously on to Jan. 20 inauguration when the new president would be sworn in. There was tremendous uncertainty about what would happen this time during the lame-duck period, which is normally when the incumbent president is powerless and smoothly just cooperates with the newly incoming president’s transition team. This time the transition to the new presidency was rocky, to say it charitably. Some even speculated that the 45th president would refuse to vacate the White House on the day of inauguration and that the Secret Service would have to frogmarch him out of the White House at gunpoint.
Perhaps the first worst part of the 45th president’s tenure was the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol in which tragically five lives were lost. I have seen a short video on social media of a Capitol Police officer perhaps being crushed to death by the rushing mob. There are worse graphic videos that are age-restricted viewing. The incident has been called a violent insurrection, a riot, deadly invasion of the Capitol and several other terms. Some prognosticators have argued that the worst of the 45th president is perhaps the more than 400,000 American lives that have been lost to the coronavirus due the ex-president’s reckless handling of the pandemic.
There are perhaps millions of people who slept better finally the night after the inauguration because they felt that America was safe from imminent potential danger every minute of every day due to the ex-president who often boasted that he loved the life of chaos. I am aware that many of the 74 million Republicans who voted for the ex-president will regard what you have read as fighting partisan words. None of any of his Republican supporters have ever said the president was a man of high integrity, respectful, thoughtful and with a positive vision. Many supporters will argue that he was just as good as Lincoln, George Bush, or that somehow Obama was worse. Because according to a BBC radio report, over 60% of Republicans still believe the ex-president won and that the Democrats somehow stole the election. For this reason, the nightmare may not be over. Why is the nightmare not over? If there is any healing of the country that has to happen, how would the healing be done or is it possible to have any type of healing at all?
I first listened to Rush Limbaugh in 1988, who was the very beginning of the brand new, interesting right-wing radio. I was hooked. In 1994, the Republicans won the House for the first time in recent memory. That was the beginning and the growing of the vast and deep right-wing media that we know today. If a doctor does not have the right diagnosis of an illness, there can never be a right cure. The Republicans and the right-wing media need to reform themselves, as nothing good can come out of a life of peddling right wing conspiracy theories. For the sake of those on the right who believe in “both-sides-are-to-blame” theory, the Democrats need to reform their left-wing extreme or virulent conspiracy theories, if there are any. The Democrats have weaknesses, fissures and blind spots, but I don’t see any left-wing conspiracy theories they might harbor in social media. Overall, the explosion of social media has not been good for the nation’s politics, which is dominated by polarization. To that extent the nation has to rein in the abuse of the addictive social media.
The healing of the nation will not involve going back to the way politics were before the 2016 elections and the last four years of the 45th president and the administration of the now splintered Republican Party. That train of the old politics long left the station. No one knows what the new politics will be. If anyone is making any definite predictions, their predictions are just as good as yours and mine.
Whether America will engage in national healing or not during the next four years can best be understood from the song “The Way We Were.” There are so many renditions of this song by many artists. My favorite is by the late Andy Williams. Republican and Democrat politics used to be robust but civil for the most part. If as a nation we want politics to be “the way we were,” we must forget some of the tragic and bitter memories of the last four years. The song says that’s why and how we endure in and enjoy relationships; we simply forget some of the terrible and painful things that happened in the past and only remember the good memories. This is how long marriages and other long relationships last. This also applies to the American politics going forward.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
