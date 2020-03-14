“Now the trumpet summons us again—not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need; not as a call to battle, though embattled we are—but a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out, ‘rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation’ — a struggle against the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease, and war itself.”
President John F. Kennedy
Inaugural Address, January 20, 1961
President John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural address was short, and almost poetic. It was delivered on a cold, clear day. You could President Kennedy’s breath as he spoke. The world was worried in January 1961. America was set to confront the Soviet Union. There was a real worry about nuclear war and about the advances of communism around the globe.
Of course, communism is the extreme of a system known as socialism. Socialism is a system where the means of production, distribution and exchange are owned by the community as a whole. Some thinkers state that socialism is a continuum of ideas that can lead, ultimately, to the totalitarian form of government called communism.
Kennedy was speaking to the fears of the American people in this speech. He understood what Communism promised and focused on four places where the American view and the Soviet view was different; ‘tyranny, poverty, disease and war”.
Tyranny means a government run by an oppressive ruler. It was what the founders of the United States hated about the government of King George III. Our constitution protects us from tyranny. Our president is constrained, and his power is limited by the checks and balances Socialism, because it gathers the property and production of the community and redistributes this back to the community, necessitates a large government. As the government gets larger and more invasive it moves towards a government of tyrants and dictators.
In her book called The Great Society, Amity Shlaes repeats a classical Marxist point: socialism is not a state. Socialism is a process. In other words, no one is really certain where socialism stops. It moves along a continuum to communism.
Poverty means to be extremely poor. President Lyndon Johnson gave a speech in 1964 at the University of Michigan announcing his war on poverty. He set the goal of elimination of poverty using federal programs that redistributed the wealth of our nation. According to an article published by the Heritage Foundation in September 2014 the United States has spent about $22 trillion dollars on the war on poverty. In spite of this effort the official poverty rate has remained about the same as it was in 1964. Adjusted for inflation, we have spent more on the war on poverty than on all our other wars combined with nothing to show for the effort. The War on Poverty was a bust. It is an example of how government run anti-poverty programs do not work.
We all know disease. Today we are faced with the challenge of Coronavirus along with other diseases that shorten our lives. A recent article in Barron’s Magazine indicates that two drug companies are close to having a coronavirus vaccine ready for trials. Other pharmaceutical companies are working on medication to prevent and treat the illness. It is not a socialist who will cure coronavirus, it will be a privately held company working for profit that will make the discovery.
Even ‘war itself’ becomes less of a possibility when nations engage in the free exchange of goods and services. The free movement of products across European borders has led to the longest period of peace in Western Europe since Roman times. This period has not occurred because of communism or because of socialism, it has occurred because the European Union established opportunities for trade among neighbors.
When President Kennedy said: “a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out …” he was talking about the struggle of freedom-loving people to confront the crushing reality of socialism and its ultimate state; communism. The constitution provides property rights and puts into place a system where anyone can work to improve themselves and to improve their family’s future.
Our experiment with socialism started well before the War on Poverty. President Johnson’s efforts to eliminate poverty may have made the plight of the poor even worse. Neighborhoods were torn down for federally funded high-rise tenements that were crime ridden and disliked by people who lived in them. $22 trillion was wasted on anti-poverty programs that did not work.
This is our “twilight struggle.” The young, who do not remember communism or the failures of socialistic programs here in the United States, are embracing socialism without understanding what harm it will do. For those of us who know our history and understand socialism, our long twilight struggle continues.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.