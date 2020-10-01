It’s tough to forget our conversation that April day under the sun in a courtyard surrounded by America’s beautiful Southwest.
There we sat, me with a black baseball cap on, her — my mother — with a blonde wig on her head splitting a bottle (OK, maybe two) of wine at the Iron Horse Inn in a little Arizona town called Cottonwood.
A few years prior, the wife and I fell in love with the town, picking it off a map when we decided to go see the Grand Canyon. When we made plans to return, my mother was years into her breast cancer diagnosis and had never seen the Grand Canyon, nor had she ever taken a long-distance train ride. It was settled: I — a lover of Amtrak’s long distance routes — would invite Mom and Dad on the trip.
And after 32 hours on the train and a night in Flagstaff, we finally arrived at our hotel in Arizona’s wine country of the Verde Valley and I quickly grabbed two bottles. It was then, I decided to talk to her about her "battle."
She quickly corrected me.
In the past, before she got sick and before she died in November 2017, I used to call it a battle, never realizing how dumb of a word that was to use. “Battle” implies there is a winner and a loser: There really is neither when it comes to any kind of cancer. She didn’t shake her finger at me, that’s not how my mother was, she really didn’t even correct me. She threw her usual laid-back, very philosophical words my way.
It was impossible for the cancer to win she said, taking a sip of a good, deep red wine.
“If I die, it dies with me.”
How right she was.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when everything will be wrapped in pink, ribbons will be worn and memories will be talked about. And memories of my mother are not hard to come by. She was a constant force in my life. The woman who was born and raised in the same Chicago neighborhood — Little Italy — left for only a brief stint in Minneapolis after marrying my father, another neighborhood kid, and came back to raise her family on the same street she and my dad grew up on.
But, for some reason, my mind … my memories of her … always go back to that trip. When she and Dad got their own sleeper compartment two cars down from the wife and I, and she woke up before dawn, headed down to the observation car and just stared out the window.
She was used to flyover country, certainly not used to rumbling through it at 80-plus mph. And there’s one photo I took that I love, unbeknownst to her, as she looked out the picture window toward the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Always, I’ll be grateful for that trip. Always, I’ll be grateful for that train ride and the look on her face as we crested the parking lot hill at the Grand Canyon and the hole in the ground exploded into view. I think I heard her gasp, much like the first time I saw it and almost lost my legs with shock.
And I’ll always be grateful for the conversation, the last time my mother really openly talked about what she was going through.
The last time I saw her, she was just a husk of her former self at my godson’s baptism. Sitting in her chair, wig off, her face tired and thin as the wife and I packed our car and were ready to leave.
She was silent. I kissed her on the forehead, not ready for the 13-hour drive back to Virginia.
“We’ll holler when we get home,” I said.
She smiled and patted my face.
A month later the phone call came. A month later everything changed.
That’s why this month is important to me.
