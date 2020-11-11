Here’s how growing up in a family-owned brownstone worked: my immediate family lived on the first floor, my mother’s uncle — who owned the building — was on the second.
It was upstairs on the third floor, however, where all the magic happened. That’s where my mother’s parents lived — known affectionately as “Nanni” and “Father.” And walking up those two flights of stairs to visit was always a treat.
It was up there, in a room lined with 8-tracks of big-band music, that Father would let me settle into in “his” chair and he would sit on the stool across from me.
It was up there, in a room overlooking the neighborhood cul-de-sac where we played every sport imaginable, that Father would open the mysterious closet. And I would beam.
He’d dig through the racks and pull out that green uniform — shirt, jacket, pants, hat, you name it. The works. It smelled musty, it was a bit dirty, but I could never take my eyes off his World War II Army uniform.
It was up there, in the room with the hardwood floor, that Father would dust off that old book with German writing on it. Then, he’d sit down.
It was story time.
They called him “Rubber Legs,” he said, because he loved to dance. He would take all their money in poker, he said. So much so that by the end of the war, nobody sat down if the cards were out and Mailan Pelc — that mountain of a man with a face carved from granite — was already at the table.
He’d flip through that old book, the pages ready to turn to dust, filled with photos and German-language postcards from various places in Europe and other things I didn’t quite understand but filled me with awe anyway.
Then came the pièce de résistance.
“Want to put the uniform on?” he’d ask.
I couldn’t nod my head hard enough.
It’s all too easy to miss those conversations with the man, who after the war became sort of a neighborhood legend. In Chicago’s close-knit Little Italy, the Italian boys who wanted to date Josephine Leonardi — my grandmother — knew they had no chance when the Polish boy, dressed in his full Army regalia, went walking through the neighborhood, carrying a dozen roses with her name on them.
When I started writing for my high school newspaper, he wanted every copy and he’d pore over the thing like it was today’s news. When I started writing for my college paper, it was the same. He wanted to read everything, and my parents obliged, bringing him clips of the articles.
“Damn it,” he’d say. “This is what you should do for a living.”
Who argues with someone awarded a Purple Heart? Who argues with a man with a voice that boomed and a laugh that rumbled buildings?
So it’s what I did.
He never got to see it, chasing everybody out of the hospital room with an “I’m fine,” and dying before all of those who left could get back home. I was away at college. I never got to say goodbye.
Typical Father. He never wanted to be any trouble.
I always wondered about that book that I later learned was a spoil of war, probably taken from a German officer’s home or found along the roadside of some town in the European Theater Father fought in.
And for years, all I could do was wonder.
Months after my mother died, I finally had the will to go through a box she compiled for each of her three children. She threw in photos, our baby books and a few other things from our childhood. I put all those knickknacks aside.
At the bottom was a large plastic bag with two books inside.
The tears streamed when I saw what they were — a scrapbook of all my high school and college articles he kept and that old German book. The one filled with photos and postcards of exotic lands visited by Father — my favorite veteran of them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.