A video circulating on YouTube shows President Donald Trump speaking at the United Nations to the General Assembly. In his speech he warns European countries, Germany especially, about their overdependence on oil and natural gas from Russia. The video shows the German delegation laughing at President Trump’s warnings.
No one is laughing now. Russia’s unprovoked and ruthless attack of Ukraine has gained the world’s attention. Germany and other NATO countries do not have national defenses ready to repel such an onslaught against their own countries. With the invasion of Ukraine, all of Europe can see they are overly dependent on Russian oil and gas.
Europe gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia. Germany and France have been shutting down cleaner nuclear plants in favor of cheap Russian gas and renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Russian oil has an advantage because it is cheap to produce. It costs about $5 a barrel to produce oil in Russia. In Saudi Arabia, the cost is $20 a barrel in the United States it costs about $23 a barrel. Oil drilled in deep water costs about $90 a barrel to produce.
With the sudden loss of Russian energy products, other sources of energy must be found. Some nuclear plants in Europe have already been examined and given an extended life. Many countries are looking at switching back to coal for electricity production. Wind and solar alone cannot provide enough power — we must look for other sources.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported the price for a ton of coal was $134 in early 2022. Now the market price has shot up to over $400 a ton. This is due to increased demand for coal. Europe is rich enough to switch quickly to other sources of natural gas and to pay higher prices for coal. Poor and developing countries like India, China and Nigeria will have no choice but to use coal. This will raise prices for electricity and for food. Burning coal causing the release of more pollutants than oil and natural gas. This will not help ease global warming.
The United States has ample natural gas deposits and could step in to replace Russian gas and oil, however President Biden is advancing policy designed to stop investment in our energy sector. He has made many statements indicating he is in favor of the elimination of all fossil fuels. While he has been president new leases to search for oil and gas have not been forthcoming.
Chevron President Mike Wirth states the Biden administration “sought to criticize and, at times, vilify” the oil and gas industry. Because of this unwelcoming environment, investors and oil company executives are reluctant to build the infrastructure needed to step up production here in the United States. It costs about $1 billion to build a new refinery. Oil refinery capacity in the United States has been dropping each year. Age and natural disasters have caused the shutdown of some plants. New plants to replace refining capacity are not being built.
Natural gas pipelines and shipping terminals for natural gas are needed as well. The country of Guyana is in northeastern South America. It is right next to Venezuela. To the other side of Guyana is the small country of Suriname. Forbes magazine recently reported Guyana has been blessed with the discovery of major oil and natural gas deposits just off their coast.
These oil deposits are enormous. Estimated to be over 11 billion barrels, the deposits off the coast of Guyana represent about a third of the known oil in the world! A recent study of the oil fields indicate Guyana is set to be the fourth largest offshore oil producer in the world by 2035. In this way Guyana will surpass the United States, Norway and Mexico.
The oil and gas deposits in Guyana are easy enough to access. Estimated production costs for a barrel of oil will be about $28 from these fields. Ignorance of the national security ramifications of our energy policies has emboldened Vladimir Putin, giving him the opportunity to invade Ukraine. The world desperately needs oil and gas to transport goods, keep economies humming and keep people warm this winter. Great jobs for Americans are not being created. The oil and natural gas sitting under Texas and the Pennsylvania are not being used for our benefit or for the benefit of people in developing nations. Investors in oil and gas look to places with more welcoming national policies to build an energy future.
The nice people in Guyana and Suriname will reap a huge financial benefit because they welcome investment designed to exploit the oil fields right off their coast. Many of the readers of this essay wonder when we will Make America Great Again.
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.