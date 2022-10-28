News reports on Friday, Oct. 7, indicate OPEC (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) is planning to reduce oil production in the upcoming months. This will restrict worldwide supply and invariably increase prices paid at the pump by American consumers.
This is especially hard news for President Joe Biden and his supporters. There will be a congressional election in November and the president’s poll numbers are not so good. President Biden’s low polling numbers will probably translate into a poor showing for Democrats up for reelection.
Prior to President Biden’s election, the United States was a net exporter of oil and natural gas. Infrastructure projects like the Keystone pipeline were underway to help move gas and oil to refineries. These projects provided good jobs for hard working families. Investors felt good about risking capital in companies that build oil and gas refineries needed to get American oil and natural gas onto the international market.
Since his election, President Biden and many hardcore climate advocates have done all they can to stop oil and natural gas production in the United States.
In an article published by the Heritage Foundation on June 22, 2022, journalist Katie Tubb writes:
"The Biden administration’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline was only the most visible of those measures. It also has proposed or finalized regulations that restrict nearly every aspect of the oil industry: financing and private-sector investment, exploration and production, pipeline construction and operation, and consumer use."
One effect of this has been to embolden Vladimir Putin. Ukraine was invaded on Feb. 24 by the Russian Army. Putin believed he would face minimal European resistance to his invasion because of Europe’s reliance on Russia’s gas and oil. Because oil and gas output were not forthcoming from the United States, options to purchase of oil and gas for Europe were limited. Countries like France, Italy and Germany became far too reliant on Russian energy exports.
While the exact numbers are hard to pin down, some sources indicate 13 million Ukrainians have become refugees since the start of the Russian invasion. About 6,000 Ukrainian civilians have perished since Feb. 24. Of these, 382 of the dead in Ukraine are children. Ukraine armed forces have suffered about 9,000 killed or wounded. The Russian army has lost an estimated 45,000 killed or wounded.
The war has reduced access to Russian natural gas. The United States' self-imposed reduction in the production of gas and oil have had the same effect. Because gas and oil are in short supply there has been a worldwide increase in the demand for coal as an alternative source of energy. In January, the price for a ton of coal was about $163. Earlier this month, the price was over $400 a ton. This increase reflects an increased demand for coal as a substitute to Russian and American natural gas.
Policies to reduce gas production in the United States led Vladimir Putin to believe he had the upper hand in his dealing with other European countries. He did not believe any European country would contest his invasion of Ukraine because of their reliance on his energy exports. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine caused thousands of deaths. Millions of Ukrainians have become refugees.
Using coal as a substitute for Russian oil and natural gas will increase the production of global warming emissions. Therefore, President Biden’s short-sighted policies designed to stop the production of oil and natural gas in the United States has led to unnecessary, large-scale death and destruction. The abrupt turn away from natural gas to coal has led to a net increase in harmful gas emissions, loss of American jobs and worldwide suffering.
President Biden says he is working on the problem. He approached Saudi Arabia asking for increased oil and gas production. The Saudis along with OPEC turned President Biden down.
Biden is working to reduce economic sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, allowing them to sell more oil and gas. There are economic restrictions on Iran and Venezuela because of their antidemocratic activities. In Iran the leadership is repressing their citizens at home and fomenting revolution in neighboring countries.
Venezuela uses its oil and gas income to support the communist regime in Cuba. Together, Cuba and Venezuela are working to drag more Latin American countries into dictatorship. Citizens in Latin America are suffering loss of basic freedoms.
All this because of the short sighted and self-penalizing energy policy of the Biden administration.
Our previous president appears to have had a better understanding of how the world is interconnected. American oil and gas production kept worldwide costs down. Thousands of hardworking Americans had great jobs. Other countries could purchase necessary oil and natural gas from a reliable source. Despots and tyrants could not count on selling their energy products at a high price to fund armies of aggression and international terrorism.
No thoughtful person is against the development of sustainable energy. Reducing global warming gases and other pollutants should be a common goal for us all. President Biden’s abrupt actions against oil and gas production here in the United States has caused damage to our economy and worldwide suffering. Rising gas and oil prices also feed inflation. We need leaders who will think carefully about the results of their actions. Most of all, we need to make use of the resources available to us here in the United States before our leaders go to dictators with a hat in their hand
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
