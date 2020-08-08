ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — It made for the kind of stories you’d tell your grandchildren someday — only the grandchildren, Megan, Grant and Lane, were already there.
Anna and I hadn’t roamed far from the ‘Burg since Christmas, thanks largely to the dismal spell cast over everything by COVID-19. With our long-anticipated music tour to Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans recently canceled (and already paid for), we were especially anxious to get outta town with family for a week at the beach.
We’d been to other North Carolina resort communities — Topsail Island, Emerald Isle and Duck (all it was quacked up to be) — in the past, but Atlantic Beach would be new surf and turf for us. We left Sunday morning, Aug. 2; our Kiser family drove separately and arrived at our destination ahead of us.
Traffic was amazingly light, even on I-95, but was it hot, hitting 97 degrees with the air in the Honda Civic not working properly. About the time we reached New Bern, the “tire pressures low” warning message light and icon were glowing in the dash.
With the coronavirus pursuing us and tropical storm-turned-hurricane Isaias creeping up the East Coast, we settled a bit nervously into our rented condo. The Weather Channel was our primary entertainment fare for the remainder of Sunday and Monday.
Monday was actually a fairly nice day, providing opportunity to do whatever he or she enjoys most at the beach. For myself, the favorite pastime is maxing out on a beach chair at the water’s edge and nursing that third cup of Bishop’s brew on our balcony.
We went to bed around 10:30, then I awakened in the middle of the night and immediately asked myself, why is our bed shaking? I thought at first Anna was having a bad night, but turns out we all were. Wind and rain assailed the house. It was downright scary. Amazingly, we got back to sleep and awoke to the calm after the storm. No apparent damage to man, beast or property in the aftermath.
Is this what we have to look forward to for the rest of the week? Tuesday slowly turned into a spectacular, beach-blanket-bingo kind of day, and we took full advantage of it. Problem was, the tire pressure issue and the heat of travel and Monday’s wild weather combined to make me feel lousy. I took Tylenol and a nap in the middle of the day — something I rarely do — and by evening I felt better.
The Kisers went their way for supper, Anna and me another. We walked a third of a mile to a seafood place that closed at 3 p.m. We turned around and checked into a grill, waited a good 10 minutes for a waitress who never came, returned to the house, then drove to a highly-recommended restaurant with an hour wait. After driving around some more with no success, we returned to the house and put away the leftover beef and chicken taco salad and Anna’s delectable woopie pies — better’n orery restaurant in my book.
Oh, we did go out for ice cream, but couldn’t find the place that was supposedly just around the corner. Turns out I should have taken a right turn at Albuquerque.
By this time, Anna and I were thinking aloud, should we olde folk just stay home and reflect on days of yore when we’d take these kinds of minor hassles in stride?
I decided not to let these irritants mar our family respite and instead determined to savor every remaining moment of this vacation as a God-given gift.
So glad I did. The weather was favorable the remainder of the week, the sand and surf inviting and a funky miniature golf course challenging. Memories are made of this.
We ended up not eating out at area restaurants, opting instead to consume Anna’s and daughter Sara’s fine fare, supplemented by whole grain bread, cinnamon rolls, green beans and cantaloupe imported from a Dayton produce stand.
Just before Isaias left his calling card, I read the latest (summer) issue of EMU’s Crossroads magazine cover to cover, moved by the poignant first-person reports from alumni striving to beat the pandemic through their work and humanitarian activities. At the same time, I was struck by the long list of alumni who had reached their final “milestone” after years of significant service, some younger than me.
My main read for the week, John Bolton’s 575-page memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” proved both mesmerizing and depressing, as the former national security advisor described a rudderless ship of state slowly sinking into swirling depths of chaos while the captain declared, “All is well … full steam ahead!”
I also nibbled on the “Our Daily Bread” devotional guide, adhering to the maxim: “When going on vacation, don’t make God your last resort.”
That segues into another slice of advice: “Don’t cast your bread upon the (sea) waters, for ye shall have soggy bread.”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
