Three quarters of a century ago, then Crown Princess Elizabeth pledged publicly to dedicate her “whole life” to “your service." She said that in independent South Africa, a year prior to it beginning to implement apartheid. There was still officially a British Empire, with independence for the Indian subcontinent later that year bringing it to an end. It was also while Britain still ruled what are now Israel and Palestine. Indeed, the Empire was not much below its peak a century ago when Ireland left it.
What is left now is the commonwealth of 56 independent nations, 14 of them still recognizing the British monarch as head of state, and a few small territories such as Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands populated largely by pro-British English speakers. In contrast to the long reigns of Elizabeth I, George III, and Victoria, Britain was left less powerful at the end of hers than when it started. But she oversaw the gradual and mostly peaceful dismantling of it, with a few exceptions early in her reign, such as with the Mau Mau uprising in Kenya in the 1950s.
Queen Elizabeth II carefully avoided disagreeing publicly with any of the 15 prime ministers she served with. But she did send signals occasionally, which supported the peaceful dismantling of an empire that our Founding Fathers rebelled against in our own Revolution. The year before the largest wave of independence by African colonies, she publicly danced with Kwame Nkrumah in 1961, the first president of Ghana, the first of them to become independent in 1957.
One of the rare times she sent a public message of disagreement with a PM was in the early 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was opposing the imposition of sanctions on South Africa over its apartheid policies. Her subtly communicated disagreement helped pressure Thatcher to go along with the sanctions. Nelson Mandela would later publicly thank her for her action when he met her.
In an essay on her passing in the Financial Times, Simon Schama argues that her greatest act was a speech given in 2011 in Dublin where she recognized the suffering that had happened in Ireland, even if she held back from fully apologizing for the British role. This speech she wrote against advice of many around her “put a period” on the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 that ended the long conflict in Northern Ireland, this especially stunning given that in 1979 the Irish Republican Army had assassinated Lord Louis Mountbatten, her second cousin, uncle of her husband, and especially close to her eldest son and heir, Charles. May she rest in peace
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
