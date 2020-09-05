“WORK!” Resident Beatnik Maynard G. Krebs, on the 1959-63 TV sitcom, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” would flinch each time he uttered this “foul” word. Maynard was played by the late Bob Denver, later reincarnated as the marooned William “Willy” Gilligan on “Gilligan’s Island.”
Maynard G. wasn’t alone in eschewing any labor of the white- or blue-collar variety. Then as now, it appears that a lot of folks find creative ways to shirk their work, and when at their posts they wait for the five o’clock whistle to blow or dream of a seven-day weekend.
This Labor Day weekend, I suspect many people are just grateful to still have a job, with so many laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus pall cast over the country.
To this day, I find myself being thankful for the different work experiences I’ve have and feel fortunate that I’m able to keep pursuing certain ones in retirement.
My first real “job” surfaced when our family lived next door to the Doylestown (Penn.) Mennonite Church, 1955-62. My parents, J. Vernon and Ann Bishop, became custodians/caretakers of the building, and it was soon obvious that they did more than the bare necessities to this house of worship. They took pride in their work. It showed, and the feeling rubbed off on yours truly, who by then was old enough to operate a dust mop and vacuum cleaner.
My Saturday morning ritual of mopping, dusting and vacuuming the sanctuary and Sunday school classrooms was abetted a bit by running my radio through the church PA system, blasting out the top hits on WIBG (“Wibbage”), Philadelphia. And, when the weekly chores were satisfactorily completed, I was rewarded with a walk to the Doylestown Farmers Market for a shrimp sandwich (25 cents) and a Coke and the occasional visit to the arcade to play pinball (six games, five balls a game, for a quarter). I loved the fringe benefits of my work.
During my high school years, 1959-63, I had gainful employment at a drive-through car wash manned by attendants (I usually ran a steam cleaner, outside, regardless of weather conditions) and on a local 12,000-layer poultry farm where I gathered, washed, graded and packed eggs, mostly for market in Philadelphia. The worst aspect of the latter was helping clean out the chicken houses for another flock of laying hens – it had a certain air about it in the heat and humidity of August.
Looking back, I believe that the summer of 1964, following my freshman year of college, was when I truly learned the value of hard work and a commitment to giving whatever I was doing my best. I worked for my dad, who by this time had a well-established excavation business. Being literally in the trenches – digging footers, grading water lines, installing sewage systems – was not my idea of fun (especially on hot, humid days), but what I won’t forget was observing the forthright, reputable way Dad related to customers, subcontractors and obstinate representatives of the Health Department.
Returning to then-Eastern Mennonite College, I honed my cleaning skills in the chapel and later my dorm floor and lounge, getting paid the lucrative sum of 65 cents an hour. Usually when I went for my pay, I was informed that it went toward an outstanding bookstore fee or other charge.
I believe these occupations helped prepare me, in ways I didn’t realize at the time. for the positions that followed college graduation — four years as a writer-editor for the former Mennonite Board of Missions, Elkhart, Ind., 1967-71, followed by 40 years in communications/media relations at my alma mater, 1971-2011. They weren’t dream jobs, but I came to feel like they were in line with what I was destined to be and to do when I grew up (not that I ever did).
Wise King Solomon, the presumed author of the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes, observed, “That everyone may eat and drink and find satisfaction in all his toil — that is the gift of God” (3:13).
Ideally, one should feel “called” to the work he or she does. Believing that one’s God-given gifts are being used for the common good of humankind can do wonders for his or her self-esteem and self-motivation, including going the second mile at times.
Two qualities that make all the difference in how one approaches the task(s) at hand – enthusiasm and perseverance. It’s not easy to sustain either one or both, especially when in the throes of repetitive, often thankless tasks.
On such occasions, what a difference it can make to receive an encouraging word from a supervisor or fellow employee or to feel the satisfaction of a project or assignment successfully completed. If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well and then celebrating the achievement.
“Take this job and shove it,” the country song made popular in 1978 by Johnny Paycheck, seems to be the mantra of too many people in today’s workforce. How much better to declare, “Take this job and love it.”
And, if permitted, whistle while you work.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.