A good friend shared a book with me — “Nurse and spy in the Union Army.” It is a first-person account of S. Emma E. Edmonds. She ran away from home early in the Civil War, disguised herself as a man and joined the Union Army. She served as a battlefield medic and letter carrier. Edmonds writing is old fashioned but real. She tells about her experiences using the words of her time.
Throughout the narrative her accounts of battles and experiences are peppered with Bible verses. The publisher was good enough to call attention to these biblical references. It would be impossible for Edmonds to tell her story without her references to versus from the books of John, Isaiah, Ecclesiastes, Daniel and Jeremiah. I believe her knowledge of scripture helped her deal with the emotional trauma of treating the wounded and the pain of watching so many young men die.
Discussion about Critical Race Theory is coming to a boiling point. In an article published in the Journal of the American BAR association in January 2021 titled “A lesson on Critical Race Theory,” the author writes “CRT … recognizes that racism is not a bygone relic of the past. Instead, it acknowledges that the legacy of slavery, segregation and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans … continue to permeate the social fabric of this nation.”
Reading this and listening to commentators discussing CRT got me thinking about Emma Edmonds and the role the Bible played in her life. If CRT can look at how racism permeates the social fabric of our nation, I think we must also look at how the lessons and stories from the Bible permeates the history of our nation as well.
When Europeans came to the new world the first thing they did was to thank God for their safe journey and to build churches.
The colonies in New England, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland were formed by people who fled Europe in search of a place to peacefully practice their religious beliefs. In California, Franciscan priests brought Catholicism to the West Coast of the United States.
Our founding fathers placed religious freedom in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The religious principles found in the Bible are the bedrock foundation for our republic. All 44 presidents mention God in their inaugural addresses. Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln were committed readers of the Bible. James Madison studied Hebrew while he was a college student at Princeton so he could better understand the Old Testament.
Emma Edmonds tells about caring for a Confederate Major who is gravely ill with typhoid fever. She asks him how he can support slavery and be a disciple of Christ. The Major confesses, his thoughts on this contradiction greatly troubled him. The universal truths learned from study of the Bible pulled at the sick Major’s conscious.
The stories in the Bible are universal. Edmonds tells about hearing black ministers telling the story of Moses leading the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt. Of course, these stories were known by all. The truth in the story plucked at the hearts of all who were thoughtful and faithful. The truth of these stories inspired many Americans to march with Rev. Martin Luther King for civil rights.
In 1989 Pope John Paul II worked with anti-Communist protestors to bring about the downfall of Communism. Czech dissident leader Václav Havel and John Paul coined the phrase: “The Big Lie.” To them “The Big Lie” was the communist denial of the spiritual nature of every person. The Pope and Havel spoke and wrote about their feelings. They said that trying to live a full life without attention to the spiritual nature of man was impossible. This truth awakened the consciousness of the people living under communism. The people demanded religious freedom and the Iron Curtain came down.
While some write articles about America’s racist tendencies, murder rates in America’s cities are growing. Progressives ask us to look back on the horror of the race riots in Tulsa in 1921 and ignore today’s body count in places like St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit and Chicago.
Adding Critical Race Theory to the curriculum of our schools will not elevate our national conversation about equality. Increasing murder rates, drug addiction, suicide; these are symptoms of problems with our society. Critical Race Theory will not bring about social healing. Our society needs truth and strength. We need leaders more interested in doing the right thing and not doing right for themselves. We need to look again to what has actually permeated the fabric of our national heritage.
We need to take a long look at the “Good Book.”
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.