The mission statement of Patchwork Pantry in Harrisonburg is clear and straightforward: “To provide a three-day supply of staple food to those in need in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.” And that’s precisely what the ecumenical food ministry housed at Community Mennonite Church at 70 S. High St. aims to do week after week.
“We believe that food is a basic human right,” reads a statement on the organization’s website (www.patchworkpantry.org). “We regard the gifts of food, money and time as a sacred trust to be administered for the most effective hunger relief possible. In a land of abundance, no one should go hungry.”
But as the coronavirus pandemic has crept into the community, playing havoc with people’s lives and making it more difficult for many to keep food on the table, Patchwork volunteers are making some creative, resourceful adjustments to keep the pantry doors open.
Patchwork’s program director, Jennifer Ulrich, has been involved at the pantry since its inception in 1992, working as a volunteer for years before becoming one of the Wednesday night supervisors. She became director in 2016 when Sheri Hartzler and husband Jay, a Community Mennonite couple who started the program, moved to Romania in mission work.
Jennifer, a longtime technical services librarian at Eastern Mennonite University, is also involved in numerous other behind-the-scenes activities and service projects at Community Mennonite Church.
“As the state moved into its ‘shelter at home’ mode we realized we’d need to find ways to social distance volunteers and our neighbors who needed food,” Jennifer said. “I worked with Jan Jenner, our Patchwork board chair, and Adrienne Griggs, JMU staff member, to think through how we could do a ‘drive up’ pantry.
“Instead of clients coming into the church fellowship hall, volunteers now meet them at their cars,” Jennifer stated. “During this time, we’re not asking clients about their choice of food items, as we normally do. We still need to record each person’s visit through a software program after they receive their food.”
To help expedite procedural changes, Patchwork volunteers have begun packing some food items earlier in the day.
One of the biggest challenges of late, according to Jennifer, is “figuring out how many volunteers are needed each week ... we’ve been fortunate to have a core group of volunteers we can depend on to assist regularly.”
The food collected and distributed weekly comes mainly from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, supplemented by items contributed by area churches, organizations and individuals.
“We have seen an increase in the number of families needing food,” Jennifer noted, adding: “The previous two weeks we served at least 50 families each time and 62 households this past Wednesday night.”
What are the most-needed commodities? Jennifer identified rice, canned green vegetables and canned fruit, cereals and canned meat such as tuna. She also wants to provide more personal hygiene products including shampoo, bar soap, toilet paper and toothpaste. Financial gifts are always welcomed for this purpose, she said.
If and when COVID-19 hits the dusty, dirty viral trail, how will Patchwork be affected?
Jenner, chair of the Patchwork board of directors that includes 11 members from eight congregations representing five denominations, anticipates that “the number of families needing food assistance will continue to be high for months after the ‘return to somewhat normal,’ so we will continue efforts to ramp up the number of people that we are able to help.
“We will need to make plans to move back to a system where we can check in with clients face-to-face,” Jan said. “We will work within any requirements that Blue Ridge Area Food bank gives us. They have been very supportive in helping us move to this system, and I am sure they will be helpful when we need to make other changes.
“Whatever lies ahead, we will seek to offer services in a relational way that values the dignity of people coming for food assistance.”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
